2J Antennas Introduces the World’s Most Comprehensive 5GNR Ultra-Wideband Cabled Internal Antenna Portfolio

The 5GNR series includes 12 ultra-thin embedded antennas that deliver low latency and high efficiency across sub-6 GHz and UHF, redefining the future of wireless devices and mobility.





PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—2J Antennas, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, launches a flagship portfolio of 5GNR antennas, supporting bands between 410MHz and 5925MHz. This series delivers superior performance across multiple applications such as car-2-cloud, augmented reality, drone, robotics, smart cities, automation, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics and manufacturing 4.0.

These 5GNR compact antennas can be customized according to specific integration needs in addition to off-the-shelf options ranging from rigid to flexible material, size dimension and connector type. They are the latest addition to their already 1,500+ active product catalog of single, combination, internal and external 5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G Cellular, WiFi, Iridium, and GNSS satellite-based antennas, all offered with multiple mounting options.

“We are excited to bring the next generation of 5GNR sub-6 GHz antennas to the global market. With our three design centers, we offer pre-certification testing and integration service that ensure full compliance with all cellular network standards within the mobile device market. 2J Antennas continues to focus on future development alongside the rapid advancements of wireless technologies.” states 2J Antennas CEO Janette Jarvie.

For the past 18 years, 2J Antennas has shipped over 45 million antenna products to more than 12,000 customers worldwide. They can proudly claim business partners such as Garmin, Siemens, T-Mobile, General Electric, Honeywell, Porsche, Thales, Trimble and Advantech amongst many other industry leaders that seek high performance and reliable antenna products.

About 2J Antennas

With full in-house R&D, prototyping, manufacturing and distribution, 2J Antennas is a global supplier of high performance antennas that deliver advanced solutions to the rapidly evolving wireless world. Since 2002, 2J Antennas has worked closely with technological innovators catering to medical, automotive, marine, telematics, telecommunication, automation and IoT industry leaders. With a reputation for engineering excellence and self-sufficiency, 2J Antennas is committed to high quality products and a full suite of services that help customers bring their products to market with little to no effort by providing a true end-to-end process.

A comprehensive range of off-the-shelve antennas as well as customized solutions can be found on the 2J Antennas website or by contacting them directly at sales@2j-antennas.com.

