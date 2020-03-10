Accel Entertainment Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments

Seasoned Gaming Executives Join Accel to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (“Accel” or the “Company”) today announced two appointments to its executive management team, with Ryan Hammer named as President of Gaming Operations and Michael Marino named as Chief Commercial Officer. Both appointments are effective immediately and will report directly to Andy Rubenstein, Accel’s Chief Executive Officer.

As President of Gaming Operations, Mr. Hammer will lead the company’s video gaming business in Illinois and additional states. Initially he will be based out of Chicago but later this year he will build the Company’s presence in Southern Illinois and new opportunities in other states. As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Marino will lead the company’s strategic development with a focus on incremental service offerings, partnerships, marketing, analytics and loyalty. Mr. Hammer and Mr. Marino will both be based in Illinois.

“ We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ryan and Michael to the Accel family and to our executive management team,” said Andy Rubenstein, CEO of Accel. “ The opportunities for Accel to rapidly expand beyond our current footprint are steadily increasing, and with these two key hires we are now even better positioned to execute our vision of being a multi-state operator with a differentiated range of gaming-as-a-service solutions. Being able to recruit executives of their caliber speaks to the exciting opportunities in front of Accel and we look forward to their contributions.”

“ In the past few years Accel has established itself as an absolute leader in the video gaming market and I could not be more honored to join the company,” said Ryan Hammer, President of Gaming Operations. “ Accel represents the most exciting growth opportunity within the distributed gaming sector and is one of the best capitalized companies in the entire industry. I look forward to applying my operational and financial skills to build on Accel’s current momentum.”

“ This is a truly exciting time in the history of Accel and I could not be more pleased to begin collaborating with this highly respected team,” said Michael Marino, Chief Commercial Officer. “ I have long admired Accel’s entrepreneurial spirit and energy and its relentless focus on building and maintaining partnerships which has ultimately contributed to their success and reputation as a leader in the industry. I joined because of my conviction that Accel has an exciting growth agenda and I look forward to bringing my skills and expertise to help make that a reality.”

A native of Illinois, Mr. Hammer joins Accel with more than 16 years of gaming experience working in various roles at Caesars Entertainment Corporation, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & General Manager, where he oversaw operations at five Las Vegas resorts. Mr. Hammer began his career with the company in 2003 as an Analytics Manager and since that time has held a number of executive roles of increasing importance in finance, human resources and operations, and across five markets including Chicago, Louisville, Atlantic City, St. Louis and Las Vegas. Mr. Hammer holds a B.S. in Finance from Southern Illinois University, an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and a J.D. from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law. He is currently a board member for the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

A resident of Chicago, Mr. Marino joins Accel after 8 years of experience in a variety of marketing, strategy and analytic roles at Caesars Entertainment. He most recently served the last three years as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Chief Experience Officer where he managed the end-to-end customer journey including oversight of Caesars Rewards, the gaming industry’s leading loyalty program, partnerships, advertising, brand, digital and online hotel distribution. He also helped expand Caesars’ efforts in sports inclusive of marketing, partnerships and betting. Mr. Marino’s earlier roles at Caesars included oversight of marketing analytics, Vice President and Chief of Staff to the Chairman & CEO and Senior Vice President of loyalty and digital. Prior to Caesars, Mr. Marino worked four years as a management consultant at Bain & Company and five years in a variety of marketing, risk management, strategy and M&A roles at Capital One Financial. Mr. Marino holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

Accel is the largest terminal operator of slot machines and amusement equipment in the Illinois video gaming market. Starting in October 2012, Accel has been dedicated to providing top of the line care and service to more than 2,300 locations and their customers across the state. For more information, visit http://www.ir.accelentertainment.com.

