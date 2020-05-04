Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 prior to market open on May 11, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET the same day to discuss these operating and financial results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by dialing (833) 502 0490 and using the Conference ID: 8481609 or accessing the webcast via the company’s investor relations website: ir.accelentertainment.com. Following completion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be posted on Accel’s investor relations website.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

