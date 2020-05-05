Accenture Acquires Callisto Integration to Help Clients Make Manufacturing More Efficient and Flexible

NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Callisto Integration (“Callisto”), a Canada-based provider of consulting and technology services. The company provides digital manufacturing services to large companies in the food and beverage, chemicals, utilities and other industries. The acquisition expands Accenture’s capabilities to help clients in North America ensure the timely production of orders, increase their yield and enhance the quality of their products.

Among Callisto’s key services are the design and implementation of manufacturing execution systems, industrial internet of things (IoT) systems and shop-floor control systems. These systems ensure the materials, workers and equipment for each production order are ready when needed. They also provide real-time data on the production process. As a result, companies can better detect and address quality issues and more accurately predict machine failure.

The 160 Callisto employees join Accenture’s Industry X.0 practice. This part of Accenture uses digital technologies — such as the IoT, data analytics and artificial intelligence — to improve how companies design, engineer and manufacture products and services and operate industrial facilities.

Callisto is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. It also has two offices in the United States — in Richmond, Virginia and Albany, Oregon — as well as offices in Warwick in the United Kingdom and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Callisto will play a key role in creating a collaborative environment for digital manufacturing in North America, which will help clients develop and quickly execute innovative ideas, supported by a team of digital technology experts and a full manufacturing technology stack.

The acquisition includes Callisto’s MeasureTek subsidiary, based in Albany, which uses IoT technology to provide precision farming services, such as dynamic field monitoring and irrigation information.

“Our clients, who include the leaders in virtually every industry, are under tremendous pressure to harness the power of disruption for competitive advantage,” said Jimmy Etheredge, CEO, North America at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Callisto shows how we continue to scale our digital manufacturing capabilities to help our clients innovate and succeed in an environment of accelerating digitization.”

Craig McNeil, the managing director at Accenture who leads its Industry X.0 practice in North America, said, “Digital technologies are fundamentally transforming the factory floor. The combination of our Industry X.0 capabilities with Callisto’s digital manufacturing expertise can help our clients make their production processes more efficient and flexible. It can also help them produce higher-quality products and increase the safety and sustainability of their plant operations.”

Jeffrey Russell, president, Accenture in Canada, said, “With Callisto, Accenture will offer a unique combination of manufacturing, technology and analytics services. We’re thrilled to welcome Callisto‘s employees to the Accenture family and to work together to solve our clients’ biggest challenges.”

Mike Grasley, Callisto Integration’s chief innovation officer, said, “Becoming part of Accenture Industry X.0 and Accenture’s global organization is an incredible opportunity. It allows us to bring our digital manufacturing solutions to more clients at a scale that hasn’t been possible before and presents new opportunities to our people.”

Callisto Integration is the third digital manufacturing advisory and services provider that Accenture has acquired recently, following Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland in 2019. Other recent acquisitions Accenture has made to strengthen its Industry X.0 business include German embedded software company ESR Labs, Dutch product design and innovation agency VanBerlo, U.S. product innovation and engineering company Nytec, U.K. innovation firm Happen, and German technology consultancy Zielpuls.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Accenture



Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X.0 helps businesses master the digital reinvention of industry when they use advanced digital technologies to transform core operations and unlock new revenue streams and business models. We support every aspect of our clients’ multi-phase transformation, including workforce, customer experience, R&D, engineering, manufacturing, business support, and ecosystems. Visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/industryx0-index.

Forward-Looking Statements



Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a discussion of risks and actions taken in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, see “Our results of operations have been adversely affected and could in the future be materially adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)” under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Accenture plc’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended February 29, 2020. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below are, and will be, amplified by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations have been adversely affected and could in the future be materially adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19); Accenture’s results of operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture’s results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; many of Accenture’s contracts include fees subject to the attainment of targets or specific service levels, which could increase the variability of the company’s revenues and impact its margins; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Contacts

Susan Kirwin



Accenture Canada



+1 416 641 5148



susan.kirwin@accenture.com

Jens R. Derksen



Accenture Industry X.0



+49 175 57 61393



jens.derksen@accenture.com