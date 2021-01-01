Accenture and SAP Extend Partnership to Help Companies Accelerate Sustainability Transformation, Drive New Sources of Value, and Lead in the Circular Economy

Innovative solutions will accelerate move by companies to embed sustainability in their core business processes and across their value and supply chains

NEW YORK & WALLDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) are expanding their decades-long partnership to help companies embed sustainability across the full spectrum of their business operations — from strategy to execution — to unlock new value throughout their enterprises and in their value and supply chains.

Combining SAP technology with Accenture’s Sustainability Services and broad industry knowledge, the partners are expanding their alliance to jointly create new solutions that can empower companies to accelerate their progress on fully de-carbonizing their supply chains and capture their share of the projected $4.5 trillion economic growth that the circular economy could bring.1

Through this extended partnership, Accenture and SAP plan to co-innovate and co-develop SAP’s new solution for responsible production and design, which includes capabilities that help companies embed sustainability metrics across their value and supply chains with a focus on product design and manufacturing. Using integrated data from across operations, companies can better design and produce products with less waste, improved recyclability, and more recycled content. This will also help reduce the growing cost of compliance driven by new regulations for packaging and extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations.

“Our work together will enable SAP’s customers, which include 92% of the Forbes Global 2000, to use their core systems to help drive their sustainability agenda, optimize their ESG performance and achieve their goals,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer at Accenture. “This expanded collaboration builds on our long history with SAP — including our joint partnership with the United Nations Global Compact and 3M — and our shared commitment to drive adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Accenture also supports SAP’s Climate 21 initiative, which allows companies in any industry to use analytics to measure and minimize carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions and lower the carbon footprint across the product lifecycle. For instance, research shows that emissions from upstream suppliers are on average over five times as high as those from direct operations.2 With sustainability metrics added across the end-to-end supply chain, companies gain an integrated view of environmental savings and cost impacts and more easily optimize their operations.

“To successfully tackle the greatest threat to our world today, we need to collaborate at every level of business and society,” said Christian Klein, chief executive officer at SAP. “Building on our long-standing and trusted partnership, SAP and Accenture are joining forces to help our customers realize long-term growth in a sustainable way. We’re creating visibility into the environmental impact across the entire value chain, providing enterprises with the insights they need to take the right action and accelerate their transition to the circular economy.”

Last month, SAP and Accenture kicked off a global sustainability-focused accelerator program at SAP.iO Foundries in Berlin and Munich. The Sustainable Future program, the largest cohort in SAP.iO to date, aims to help early-stage B2B startups drive digital transformation and innovation in four target areas: carbon tracking and trading, resource efficiency, climate risk tracking and mitigation, and circular economy. Thirteen startups have been selected to work with SAP.iO Foundries, in tandem with Accenture experts and leading companies in various industries.

“Implementing sustainable supply chain management and circular economy principles is an incredibly challenging task for companies, given the diverse set of ESG issues and multiple stakeholders involved,” said Bjoern Stengel, senior research analyst, Worldwide Business Consulting and ESG Business Services at IDC. “According to IDC’s research, issues around enterprises’ value creation process — product design and lifecycle management, materials sourcing, etc. — are the ESG topics that will generate the greatest near-term demand. This new offering from Accenture and SAP allows clients to generate critical, data-driven end-to-end insights that take into consideration non-financial metrics that are needed to build sustainable supply chains and help companies create shared value.”

This collaboration is the latest in a series of initiatives from Accenture and SAP that help businesses capture value from sustainability. The United Nations Global Compact with the support of Accenture and SAP SE, supporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), launched SDG Ambition in January 2020 and published the SDG Ambition & Integration Guides in September 2020. Together through the SDG Ambition Accelerator that began in February 2021, more than 600 companies in 65 countries are being upskilled to apply these tools to their businesses.

1The Circular Economy Handbook (Palgrave MacMillan, 2020)

2 CDP Supply Chain, “Changing the Chain,” 2019

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Alexander Aizenberg



Accenture



+1 917 452 9878



alexander.aizenberg@accenture.com

Julie Bennink



Accenture



+1 312 693 7301



julie.l.bennink@accenture.com

Stacy Ries



SAP



+1 484 619 0411



stacy.ries@sap.com