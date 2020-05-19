Actian Announces Top Partners of 2019

Actian Recognizes Strategic Partners for Driving Breakthrough Success

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, today recognized three strategic partners for their commitment to driving Actian’s global success in 2019 as part of the second annual Actian Best Partner Awards program. Winners were selected based on customer growth, business performance and technology innovation.

“We are honored to work with so many incredible companies that are so committed to our products and vision,” said Romy Mager, VP of Global Renewal Sales at Actian. “Working with Actian offers a unique chance to leverage a huge market opportunity and we’re committed to supporting our partners’ success. In 2020, Actian looks forward to continued investment in our partner relationships and driving market innovation into our partner program’s sales tools, marketing resources, trainings and more.”

The Actian Partner Program consists of a global network of distributors, value added resellers, managed service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators and OEMs. By joining the program, partners benefit from offering competitive solutions while receiving industry-leading incentives and a comprehensive support package. The Actian Partner Program boasts more than 350 partners around the globe, with over half of the company’s revenue being generated by the channel in 2019.

The 2019 winners include:

2019 Best Data Management Partner, Worldwide: Goldstar Software Inc.

Goldstar Software Inc. was selected as the 2019 Best Data Management Partner, Worldwide, for generating the most revenue in 2019 reselling Actian’s data management products. This is the second win in this category for Goldstar Software, who was selected as Actian’s 2018 Best Data Management Partner, Worldwide, in the inaugural list.

“Over ten years ago, we set out to become the top Actian reseller in the US,” said Bill Bach, President at Goldstar Software Inc. “Thanks to the industry leading Actian Zen edge data management product line we’ve exceeded even our own expectations, and we’re looking forward to many years of success partnering with Actian to come.”

2019 Best Data Analytics Partner: insightsoftware Ltd.

insightsoftware was selected as the 2019 Best Data Analytics Partner for generating the most revenue reselling Actian’s data analytics products featuring Actian’s Avalanche™ hybrid cloud data warehouse solutions for AWS, Azure and on-premise deployments.

“insightsoftware has been a technology partner of Actian for many years,” said Jorge Vegas, Head of Software Engineering at insightsoftware. “We are delighted to be recognized as their Best Analytics Partner for our finance-owned solutions that enable fast, accurate financial and operational reporting directly from an organization’s ERP system.”

2019 OEM Partner of the Year: Global Shop Solutions Inc.

Global Shop Solutions Inc. was selected as the 2019 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Partner of the Year for having the greatest year-over-year revenue growth, having doubled their revenue in 2019. The company won the 2018 award for Breakthrough Partner, Data Management Sales, as part of Actian’s inaugural award program.

“We are proud and excited that Global Shop Solutions has been awarded Actian’s OEM Partner of 2019,” said Barry Klein, Vice President and CFO at Global Shop Solutions. “Actian’s product has given us the capability to provide a best-in-class and reliable ERP software system to thousands of manufacturers in over 25 countries and dozens of industries.”

