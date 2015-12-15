Actian Powers Journey to Google Cloud with Availability of Avalanche™ Cloud Data Warehouse

Actian delivers its hybrid cloud data warehouse platform on Google Cloud to provide customers with an easy-to-deploy solution that delivers breakthrough price-performance at scale

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ActianAvalanche—Actian, a leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, today announced the immediate availability of its Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Organizations can now use the Avalanche service to power some of their most demanding operational analytics and business intelligence (BI) workloads, achieving up to 12x better performance than alternatives at a fraction of the cost. The Avalanche data warehouse is delivered as a turnkey, fully managed service that utilizes Google Kubernetes to deploy in minutes and is easy to scale up and down based on business need. Avalanche also includes built-in data integration, easing the movement of data in and out of the data warehouse.

Actian’s Avalanche service on Google Cloud is designed to leverage Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure and global network to deliver extreme performance, concurrency, and cost savings. Availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace ensures that customers can implement the Avalanche service — enabling simplified procurement, unified billing and single sign-on. Based on Actian’s advanced technology that is already driving complex analytics use cases including real-time fraud detection, retail store merchandising and drug discovery, the Avalanche data warehouse sets the high-performance bar for what the next generation of data analytics applications can achieve. Deep integration with Looker and other leading BI tools out of the box ensures customers can set up an accelerated BI experience in just minutes.

“The immediate availability of Avalanche on the Google Cloud Marketplace now enables customers to gain real-time insights from their operational data,” said Vikas Mathur, SVP, Products at Actian. “As more organizations connect to existing and new data sources, we are going all-in on our collaboration with Google to help customers achieve success in the current landscape. We are excited to deliver best-in-class analytics performance, breakthrough cost savings, and ease of deployment to customers via the Google Cloud Marketplace.”

“It’s critical for organizations across industries to derive maximum business value from their data,” said Avanish Sahai, Vice President, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With the availability of Avalanche, Actian is bringing to market a purpose-built solution on Google Cloud that will enable businesses to execute on next-generation data strategies.”

Key benefits and features of the Avalanche service on Google Cloud include:

Superior performance: Avalanche data warehouse takes advantage of Google Cloud’s smart infrastructure to perform up to 8X faster than alternative offerings.

Avalanche data warehouse takes advantage of Google Cloud’s smart infrastructure to perform up to 8X faster than alternative offerings. Breakthrough cost savings: Leveraging its advanced architecture, the Avalanche data warehouse delivers superior cost savings, at often less than half the cost of alternative cloud data warehouse offerings in today’s marketplace.

Leveraging its advanced architecture, the Avalanche data warehouse delivers superior cost savings, at often less than half the cost of alternative cloud data warehouse offerings in today’s marketplace. Built-in data integration: Avalanche is the first modern cloud data warehouse that incorporates native data integration to hundreds of enterprise and SaaS-based applications. This Avalanche capability features a unified user interface enabling customers to design, deploy, manage, and repair their integrations from a single control plane.

Avalanche is the first modern cloud data warehouse that incorporates native data integration to hundreds of enterprise and SaaS-based applications. This Avalanche capability features a unified user interface enabling customers to design, deploy, manage, and repair their integrations from a single control plane. Simplicity of deployment: A turnkey solution that delivers an incredible combination of performance, simplicity, and cost savings, the Avalanche platform is easy-to-deploy and speeds up time to value with world-class industry solution accelerators.

A turnkey solution that delivers an incredible combination of performance, simplicity, and cost savings, the Avalanche platform is easy-to-deploy and speeds up time to value with world-class industry solution accelerators. Strong partner ecosystem for ISVs and resellers: Now that Avalanche service is on Google Cloud, partners can further grow their business, build recurring revenue streams, access a wide range of tools, resources and training materials, and receive extensive support.

“Whether a business is moving all of its data to the cloud or looking to adopt a hybrid model between cloud and on-premises locations, the need for this kind of solution has never been more paramount,” said Kevin Price, IT Director at HSS Hire. “Where the idea of ‘future-proof’ solutions was once a nice to have, we are now experiencing a rapidly increasing need for this exact kind of technology in order to solve today’s operational analytics workloads.”

Actian Avalanche for Google Cloud is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. To learn more about Actian’s Google Cloud partnership, visit Actian.com/partners/google-cloud/. To learn more about Avalanche, visit Actian.com/analytic-database/avalanche/.

Discover more about the Actian and Google Cloud strategic partnership at the upcoming virtual Actian Hybrid Data Conference, May 25 in North America and May 27 in EMEA, by registering for free today. Lak Lakshmanan, Director for Data Analytics & AI Solutions at Google Cloud, and Greg Williams, Editor-in-Chief of WIRED, will be among the featured keynotes at the event. Actian is also a Signature level sponsor of Google Cloud’s upcoming Data Cloud Summit set for May 26.

About Actian

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management, and industry solutions, Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit www.actian.com

“Actian” and “Avalanche” are trademarks of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

