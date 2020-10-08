ADVA sets ambitious new targets to radically reduce carbon emissions

News summary:

SBTi validates ADVA’s commitment to meet 1.5°C Paris Agreement limit

Operations emissions to be cut by 67%

Major step towards carbon-neutral operations

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100G–ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its stringent targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The new commitment is aligned with the most ambitious goals of the Paris climate accord: limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. ADVA, which was one of the first telecommunication technology suppliers to have targets validated by SBTi, is now committed to a 67% cut in emissions from its own operations by 2032. The new goals are part of a holistic sustainability strategy alongside radical improvements to the energy efficiency of ADVA’s complete product line. The targets are also a major step towards ADVA’s own production processes becoming carbon neutral.

“This new pledge puts us in line with the most aggressive internationally agreed targets for tackling greenhouse gasses. By shrinking our operations emissions by 67%, we’re helping to keep global warming below the most dangerous levels and moving our business significantly closer to a carbon-neutral future,” said Klaus Grobe, director, sustainability, ADVA. “Our upgraded commitment illustrates the strength of our dedication to environmental protection and social responsibility. What’s more, it goes hand in hand with our ongoing innovation to reduce emissions across the lifecycle of our products. By boosting energy efficiency, even as data demand multiplies, we’re creating a truly sustainable digital ecosystem and helping our customers meet their own ambitious sustainability goals.”

ADVA’s new targets will be realized through dramatic reductions in CO 2 emissions from its car fleet and from purchased electricity. This will include a transition to 100% renewable energy across all key ADVA sites. The company also has an SBTi-approved target in place for a 3% drop in product use-phase emissions. This is an extremely ambitious goal, given the exponentially rising demand for internet bandwidth. Other notable areas of ADVA’s sustainability strategy include its award-winning focus on ecodesign with products optimized for raw material intake and recycling output. The company has also won recognition for its industry-leading sustainability practices with four years of “gold” ratings from the TIA Sustainability Initiative and, most recently, a “platinum” sustainability rating from EcoVadis, putting ADVA in the top 1% of participating companies.

“Our strict new science-based environmental targets highlight our deep-rooted and long-standing dedication to sustainability. Everyone needs to play their part in lowering their carbon footprint by finding new ways to enhance energy efficiency and reduce waste. Now, as well as our continuing drive to improve the space and power utilization of our solutions, we’re dramatically reducing emissions at our own sites,” commented Stephan Rettenberger, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “ICT technology will be the foundation for carbon improvements across all industries in the next few years. As demand for broadband capacity continues to grow, it becomes even more vital for us as ICT vendors to step up and ensure that networking itself is truly sustainable.”

