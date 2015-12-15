Analog Devices’ Ahmed Ali Named IEEE Fellow

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices’ Technology Fellow Dr. Ahmed Ali has been named an IEEE Fellow for his leadership in high-speed analog-to-digital converter design and calibration. IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of IEEE membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement. The total number selected in any one year cannot exceed one-tenth of one- percent of the total voting membership.





“I am humbled by this recognition and honored to be elevated to an IEEE Fellow,” said Dr. Ali. “This is a testament to Analog Devices’ culture of innovation and leadership in the fields of high-speed data converters and digitally-assisted-analog algorithms. It is also a reflection of the outstanding and diligent teams at ADI that I have been privileged to work with on groundbreaking and successful products.”

Dr. Ali, who joined ADI in 2002, was named an ADI Fellow in 2015. Based in Greensboro, NC, he has more than 50 patents and is the author of the textbook High Speed Data Converters. Dr. Ali holds a Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

The IEEE is the world’s leading professional association for advancing technology for humanity. Through its 400,000 plus members in 160 countries, the association is a leading authority on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

Contacts

Linda Kincaid



Analog Devices, Inc.



linda.kincaid@analog.com