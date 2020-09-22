Appgate SDP Introduces Clientless Zero Trust Network Access

New version extends dynamic and context-aware Zero Trust policies to browser-based users

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SDP—Appgate, the secure access company, announced the launch of the latest release of its Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution that enables clientless, browser-based access to protected resources. The new solution is ideal for extending frictionless protection to contractors, vendors and other trusted third parties with no clients or plug-ins required. It also provides new capabilities to secure access to IoT and unmanaged devices and delivers additional enhancements for containerized workloads to provide a full spectrum of Zero Trust support options to its customers.

As adoption of Zero Trust accelerates, organizations need a platform that can operate at scale and efficiency. With this latest release, Appgate SDP enhances and streamlines administration and removes end-user friction, which reduces the Help Desk workload.

“A core tenet of Zero Trust is to secure access for all users to all resources. At Appgate, we remain dedicated to advancing Zero Trust Network Access with a focus on making it as simple as possible to apply this modern security framework across a variety of operating environments and scenarios,” said Kurt Glazemakers, CTO for Appgate. “With the latest release of Appgate SDP, customers will now be able to seamlessly and consistently extend their secure access policies without having to add unnecessary layers of complexity in constantly writing and managing new rules.”

“At Austin Lighthouse, we decided it was imperative to our business to implement a Zero Trust strategy and Appgate SDP became the foundation for it,” said Alonso Perales, VP, Business Innovation. “As a supplier to the Department of Defense, we knew it was essential to secure network access for our employees, regardless of their location, and our VPN couldn’t do the job. Appgate SDP made an immediate positive impact and enabled us to improve productivity, innovate our operations and comply with government regulations.”

Until recently, virtual private networks (VPNs) were the only option for customers who needed to connect remote workers and third-parties to protected network resources and applications. However, the brittleness and static nature of VPNs has made it untenable for a new generation of use cases such as conditional access, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), DevOps agility, and digital/workforce transformation, which have become increasingly commonplace in today’s distributed, hybrid architecture models.

Benefits of Appgate SDP include:

Unified Zero Trust Network Access platform for users, servers, and IoT

Control all access with a single dynamic policy model​

Enables secure remote access by employees, systems, and third-parties​

Simplified and consistent access policy administration

Appgate was named as a Leader in the “The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020.” Appgate received the highest possible scores in the network security, workload security, automation and orchestration, manageability and usability, Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) vision and strategy, ZTX advocacy, market approach, and portfolio growth rate criteria.

Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust network platform providing a unified, enterprise-grade solution to secure today’s diverse, hybrid IT environments. Appgate SDP creates one-to-one connections between users and resource locations and dynamically enforces identity-centric access policies at the network level. With this latest release, Appgate SDP now offers a full spectrum of user access options, including clients with integrated user interfaces (UIs) and non-UI or ‘headless’ clients to always-on clients and zero-install clientless using a standard web browser.

To learn more about the Appgate SDP, visit: https://www.appgate.com/software-defined-perimeter.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices, and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects more than 650 organizations across government and business. Learn more at appgate.com.

About Austin Lighthouse for the Blind

The Austin Lighthouse has been impacting the Austin community since 1934. Its mission is to assist people in building or restoring their independence through skills training, education and employment opportunities and give voice to blind and visually impaired Texans.

Contacts

Robert Nachbar



ZAG Communications



206-427-0389



rob@zagcommunications.com