Applause Launches Industry’s First Integrated Functional Testing Solution to Give Enterprises a Holistic View of Quality

New solution to increase clients’ development velocity and digital superiority

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applause, the worldwide leader in digital quality and crowdsourced testing, today launched its Integrated Functional Testing solution. The new solution integrates manual and automated testing to help brands accelerate development velocity and improve digital quality. Applause is the first and only testing services company to offer this coordinated solution, as well as a single dashboard to view all results.

A balance between manual and automated testing is an essential part of any company’s testing strategy. However, test automation and manual testing often function on separate paths, leading to redundancy and a failure to maximize test coverage. Integrated Functional Testing solves this problem by combining a real-world, crowdsourced approach for manual testing with an automation framework that integrates seamlessly into enterprises’ CI/CD pipelines for increased release velocity and digital superiority.

“Integrated Functional Testing is a first for the testing industry, in that it is a holistic solution for both manual and automated testing. Unlike automation tools that are built for a singular purpose, Integrated Functional Testing gives brands insight and visibility into the complete range of testing methods, workflows and results,” said Doron Reuveni, Founder and CEO of Applause. “This holistic approach to testing and quality saves time by eliminating the burdens of working across multiple systems, and saves money by quickly and fully evaluating the risk of each release – these are benefits typical automation tools cannot offer.”

Manual and automated testing approaches are often siloed within an organization, leading to fragmented reporting and forcing teams to spend additional time and effort to gain a holistic view of quality. Applause’s Integrated Functional Testing allows clients to understand the health of each product, feature or function at any point in time.

Leading brands like Priceline are already leveraging Applause for both manual and automated testing.

“Because Priceline is a world leader in travel, our customers expect and trust us to provide an exceptional experience, where they can easily find and book great travel deals,” said Eric Goldberg, VP of Quality Assurance at Priceline. “Since we are constantly making improvements to that experience and our underlying systems, having an effective quality assurance program is essential. The new Applause integrated functional testing approach helps us accomplish this in an efficient and scalable manner.”

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Integrated Functional Testing

Read our blog for more details on the new solution

Contact us to get started with Applause

About Applause

Applause is the worldwide leader in crowdtesting and digital quality. Software is at the heart of how all brands engage users, and digital experiences must work flawlessly everywhere. With highly vetted testers available on-demand around the globe, Applause provides brands with a full suite of testing and feedback capabilities. This approach drastically improves testing coverage, eliminates the limitations of offshoring and traditional QA labs, and speeds time-to-market for websites, mobile apps, IoT, and in-store experiences.

Thousands of leading companies — including Ford, Fox, Google and Dow Jones — rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver high-quality digital experiences that customers love.

Learn more at www.applause.com.

Contacts

Applause



Dan Haggerty, pr@applause.com