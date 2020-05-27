Arcules Appoints Michael Hygild as Director of Sales, EMEA

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcules, a leading provider of integrated cloud-based security services, today announced that it has appointed Michael Hygild as Director of Sales, EMEA, effective July 1, 2020.





The addition of Hygild to the Arcules leadership team will help to accelerate the company’s current momentum and ignite its next phase of growth. In his new role, Hygild will be responsible for leading strategic sales initiatives, including channel programs, within Europe.

Hygild joins Arcules from Hikvision, where he managed the Hikvision Europe – Nordic business unit, focusing on rapidly expanding the company’s reach and growth strategies in its early stage. Previously, Hygild led strategic sales efforts within Hikvision within the Nordic region. During his tenure, Hygild drove the development and successful execution of sales and business development initiatives to significantly expand the reach and use of the company’s solutions. He was recently selected as one of four finalists for Sales Excellence of the Year by Business Denmark and TACK International, awarded to sales leaders who have achieved high levels of sales expertise and execution across Denmark.

“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and experience to Arcules, including first-hand insight into the complexities and challenges our customers face in building the next evolution of video surveillance and security infrastructures,” said Nigel Waterton, Chief Revenue Officer, Arcules. “As we expand our sales organization, Michael’s ability to go deep into markets, navigate executive and committee sales, and create exponential growth will be essential for the next phase of our expansion. The success we are having in the market has allowed us to attract someone of Michael’s caliber who represents an ideal fit to help lead our sales initiatives.”

In his nearly 20 years of experience, Hygild has managed sales teams and general business operations in the video surveillance market and played a pivotal role in expanding the adoption of IP cameras for a wide range of businesses. He was also instrumental in developing a security department for a European IT distributor, offering significant experience driving business from all points in the supply chain. As Director of Sales — EMEA for Arcules, he will help expand and grow the company’s go-to-market strategy while identifying new revenue streams for the delivery of cloud-based services designed specifically for video surveillance and security use cases.

“Arcules’ ability to deliver cloud services that are simple, scalable and secure are unlike anything else in the industry,” said Michael. “As we continue to see more and more organizations embrace the cloud for its ease of usability and utmost reliability, I’m excited to be helping them experience the true potential of the cloud and address the changing needs of the modern business.”

About Arcules

Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for integrated cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and IoT service. Using the latest developments in cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Arcules combines previously untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Arcules is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Visit www.arcules.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Jenna Hardie



Compass Integrated Communications for Arcules



O: +1-505-948-3972



jenna@compassintegrated.com