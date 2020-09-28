Arista Announces Acquisition of Awake Security

AI-driven network detection and response for client to cloud network security

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in cognitive cloud networking, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Awake Security, a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform provider that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise to autonomously hunt and respond to insider and external threats.

The Awake platform is recognized for bringing great value with outstanding ROI between features and cost within the NDR market and ranked #1 by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). Awake is also widely acknowledged for NDR technical leadership by many, including Emerging Technology Research, IT Central Station and Frost & Sullivan. In 2019 Awake received Frost & Sullivan’s Visionary Innovation Leadership Award for its innovation, high customer satisfaction and overall performance.

“We see an exciting future for Awake within the Arista family,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO for Awake Security. “Awake pioneered NDR platforms for real-time AI-driven situational awareness to secure digital assets and then respond to mitigate those risks. This acquisition allows us to further that mission.”

“We warmly welcome Awake Security to the Arista team,” stated Anshul Sadana, COO for Arista Networks. “With the proliferation of users, devices and Internet of Things (IOT), Awake’s best of breed threat detection platform is synergistic with Arista’s market leading cognitive cloud networks, delivering proactive security for our customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in Arista’s fiscal Q4 FY2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. This acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on fiscal 2020 operating results.

For more details, read Rahul Kashyap’s blog here and Jayshree Ullal’s blog here.



Arista and Awake executives will host a Webinar on “The AI-Driven Security Transformation” on October 15, at 10:00 AM PT. To attend please register here.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Amanda Jaramillo



Corporate Communications



Tel (408) 547-5798



amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact

Curtis McKee



Corporate and Investor Development



Tel (408) 547-5701



curtism@arista.com