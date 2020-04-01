BigRentz Closes $15 Million Private Investment and Acquires National Site Services Provider

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITOCHU—BigRentz, the nation’s largest construction equipment rental network, today announced it closed $15 million in private funding that will enable it to broaden its rental category expansion and maintain business continuity. The investment was used to acquire Atlanta-based Equipment Management Group (EMG), a national site services provider, and the previously announced merger with Lizzy Lift. The funding comes from private investors and new lead investor, ITOCHU Corporation, a Global Fortune 500 company with assets totaling over $90 billion.

“While we are cognizant of the current health and economic landscape, we have ambitious growth plans and believe ITOCHU is the ideal investment partner to help execute our 10-year strategy,” commented Scott Cannon, Chairman and CEO at BigRentz. “Part of that strategy is acquiring more customers and expanding our offerings. EMG greatly compliments the BigRentz network with its site services equipment, such as waste management, storage containers, and portable toilets. Additionally, their expansive long-term client base will now benefit from our best in class rental technology.”

BigRentz is carving significant share of the re-rental market due to its ability to provide a greater geographic and inventory coverage than any other provider. BigRentz has a digitally automated network of more than 8,500 rental yards and an estimated $50 billion in assets available for rental. Globally, the annual construction equipment rental market represents significant opportunity for BigRentz as it is projected to reach $121.6 billion by 2024.

ITOCHU is positioned to step up its investment with BigRentz to support BigRentz’s organic growth and acquisition plans. Masa Yoshikawa, Manager, Construction Machinery Section, Construction Machinery & Industrial Machinery Department, will join BigRentz’s Board of Directors.

“The success of our portfolio stems from making long-term investments in areas where we can leverage our distinctive strengths and add value through organic growth,” remarked Masa. “BigRentz has been on our radar for some time and believe it is positioned to make an impact in other rental markets throughout in the world.”

ITOCHU reinvents its businesses by investing in next-generation technologies and new business models. Through its alliance with BigRentz, ITOCHU will create new value in the field of construction equipment rental with the use of both networks, IoT and big data. Additionally, ITOCHU will share its business know-how and global network with BigRentz so it can expand its network and create new solutions with the ultimate goal of increasing corporate value.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. EMG’s Atlanta office will now operate as a BigRentz regional office.

About EMG

Based in Atlanta, EMG works with national contractors and retailers to simplify how they order dumpsters, containers and equipment for special projects, construction and rollouts.

About ITOCHU Corporation

ITOCHU is a Fortune Global “sogo shosha” company with a strengths of a global network, vertical integration of value chain, and the best mix of strategic investment and organic growth. With approximately 110 bases in 63 countries, ITOCHU engages in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, information and communications technology, and finance, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU focuses on a “buy, grow and keep” acquisition strategy. Visit https://www.itochu.co.jp/en/index.html.

About BigRentz

BigRentz is an online construction equipment rental marketplace. Our 2,500 partners with 8,500 rental yards across the country represent the biggest equipment rental network in the nation. BigRentz is leading the equipment rental industry by using innovative technology to streamline the rental process for both the customer and equipment rental partners. For our customers, we simplify the procurement and logistics challenges of renting construction equipment. For our equipment rental partners, we help drive their revenue, broaden their reach, and increase their overall utilization. Types of equipment rented include aerial equipment: boom lifts and scissor lifts; material handling equipment: forklifts and telehandlers; earthmoving equipment: backhoes, skid steers, and dozers; site services: dumpsters, light towers, and storage containers; and specialty rentals for a variety of industries. Visit www.BigRentz.com.

Contacts

Jim Arabia



Jim.arabia@bigrentz.com