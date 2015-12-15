Bosch Power Tools Announces Availability of CORE18V™ Lithium-Ion 12.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ Exclusive Battery

Engineered exclusively for PROFACTOR™ tools including rotary hammers, grinders, circular saws and more, the high-power 12.0 Ah battery delivers extended runtime for high-demand applications

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced availability of its new CORE18V™ 12.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ Exclusive battery, engineered exclusively for Bosch’s recently launched high-powered, PROFACTOR™ cordless tool lineup.

The CORE18V™ 12.0 Ah battery is a new addition to Bosch’s flagship CORE18V™ battery platform. Due to its size and weight, the battery is designed to exclusively mount on PROFACTOR™ tools in North America. The PROFACTOR tool and 12.0 Ah battery pairing is ideal for extended runtime applications such as heavy-duty concrete drilling, long-run chipping, surface grinding and more.

The 12.0 Ah battery is compatible only with 18V PROFACTOR™ tools equipped with BITURBO Brushless™ Technology to deliver the same power with the additional benefit of at least 50% more runtime compared to the CORE18V™ 8.0 Ah.

“The 12.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ Exclusive battery was engineered specifically for our new PROFACTOR™ lineup to deliver power comparable to corded tools,” said Chris Gregory of Bosch Power Tools. “Both the CORE18V™ 8.0 Ah and 12.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ batteries are optimized to deliver the power and runtime needed to tackle tough jobs from drilling and grinding to cutting. The 12.0 Ah is the endurance workhorse for jobs that require long runtime.”

The 12.0 Ah battery is part of CORE18V™ family of batteries that are equipped with advanced cell technology, cutting edge design and Bosch-exclusive Coolpack™ 2.0 technology for extended battery lifetime. CORE18V™ offers the 4.0 Ah Compact battery, 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ Performance battery and now the new addition of the CORE18V™ 12.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ Exclusive battery. All three CORE18V™ batteries, including the new 12.0 Ah, are compatible with Bosch 18V lithium-ion chargers.

Delivering power that outperforms its corded counterparts, Bosch Power Tools’ new PROFACTOR™ line of cordless tools give professionals the freedom to take on the most demanding jobsite applications on an 18V battery platform. All PROFACTOR™ tools are powered by Bosch’s best battery technology – the CORE18V™ battery platform – and feature a high-performance BITURBO Brushless™ motor.

