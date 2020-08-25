Bosch Power Tools Unveils New Thermal Camera, Providing Groundbreaking Thermal Analysis for Jobsites

Bosch GTC400C Offers Robust Temperature Visualization and Data Processing at a Cost-Effective Price Point, Bringing Unparalleled Efficiency and Value to Professionals from HVAC to Electrical

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools today announced the release of its GTC400C 12V Max Connected Thermal Camera, the first in the company’s popular detection product lineup and greatest value thermal camera on the market. Lightweight and convenient, the camera is designed to give professionals the ability to easily and accurately measure, visualize and analyze thermal variance across diverse jobsites.





Featuring Bosch’s signature user-friendly design, the GTC400C includes a 3.5-inch, 19,200-pixel color display, giving professionals the ability to quickly identify and locate issues, while assessing workspaces quickly and accurately. The ergonomic controls are simple and intuitive, with a trigger to quickly snap workplace images and back buttons to provide one-touch operation, increasing efficiency from project consultation to completion.

The GTC400C is capable of capturing thermal images at 160×120 resolution, setting the standard for detail and offering an unparalleled degree of accuracy, which delivers increased capabilities and transparency for professionals and clients from the start. Quickly turning problems into actionable tasks, the device’s thermal measurements are accurate to ±4° Fahrenheit and the camera can cover a range from 14° to 752° Fahrenheit. An adjustable temperature scale also ensures meaningful visualization, regardless of environmental factors. Users can also select from a red/blue or black/white color scheme to suit their needs.

In addition to the thermal camera, the tool also features an integrated visual camera, providing better reference and allowing professionals to compare images side-by-side, picture-in-picture or overlaid for a greater understanding of the work area. The camera has built-in memory for 600 images and the MicroUSB port lets users upload images to their computer using Bosch’s free and feature-rich GTC transfer software.

The GTC400C runs on the robust Bosch 12V Max battery platform, providing versatility and a long runtime for complex jobs. Boasting an IP53 rating, the device is water and dust resistant, making it the perfect companion for tough jobs.

Designed with a variety of trade professionals in mind, the GTC400C’s groundbreaking interface, paired with its imagery and detection capabilities, offers valuable support before and during a project’s lifespan. Electricians will appreciate the functionality to analyze wiring and identify points of resistance that could lead to electrical fires, while professional MEP and mechanical ductwork (HVAC) contractors will find the camera’s ability to visualize heat and air flow, and identify leakages and drafts, invaluable when inspecting installations. Home installers and inspectors will be able to quickly identify pipes behind walls to avoid drilling errors, pinpoint water intrusion and check insulation.

“The GTC400C gives professionals the power to quickly, easily and accurately identify and tackle jobsite issues, while simplifying communication with clients,” said Ricardo Pedroso, Product Manager at Bosch Power Tools. “Whether they are an electrician checking wiring or a window installer searching for a draft source, the device’s ability to visually inspect thermal variance at the worksite provides professionals with clear and actionable information about what needs to be done.”

The Bosch GTC400C Thermal Camera ships with a 12V Max battery, 12V Max charger, MicroUSB cable and carrying pouch for easy inclusion in any toolbox.

The device’s state-of-the-art technology brings all the benefits of thermal imaging into professionals’ daily business, and is immediately available through Bosch’s dealer network at the retail price of $1,199. For more information on the product and specifications, please visit https://www.boschtools.com/us/en/boschtools-ocs/new-products-gtc400c-206947-p/.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

Contacts

Matthew Bryant



Media Relations, Tech Image



Matthew.Bryant@techimage.com

312-673-6046