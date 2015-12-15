BrainChip Continues Podcast Series

Company Podcast Scheduled for Engineers, Editors, Analysts, and Investors

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that the Company will provide a Podcast Tuesday 12 January 2021 at 4:00 p.m. U.S. PST.

The BrainChip Podcast will continue as a monthly event and is intended to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress for the engineering community in target markets as well as analysts, technical and financial press, and investors.

BrainChip CEO, Louis DiNardo will host the event and cover a variety of topics slated for the second podcast and discuss future podcasts planned for the first half of 2021. The podcast will be available through the Company’s website, https://www.brainchipinc.com as well as across all major podcast platforms.

“The market for Artificial Intelligence solutions is quite wide and has many vertical segments with varied use cases,” said DiNardo. “At BrainChip we view the market as four distinct segments including Smart Home, Smart City, Smart Healthcare and Smart Transportation. Our goal is to be selective in providing solutions to potential customers that have the greatest likelihood of success in their specific endeavors.”

The second episode will provide a detailed view of the Company’s served markets, success of the Early Access Program, and Intellectual Property licensing. The episode will conclude with an update on the current status of device development and commercial efforts. Subsequent podcasts may include BrainChip management and industry experts.

Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

