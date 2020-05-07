Capgemini positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide” for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated a total of 21 service providers for their SAP S/4HANA application solutions.

According to Gartner, in this Magic Quadrant, Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market. Leaders have built a considerable S/4HANA track record and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches or modules.

“ We are very pleased with Gartner’s recognition of Capgemini as a Leader in S/4HANA and we believe this recognition underlines our extensive experience in providing SAP S/4HANA solutions to our clients, and our ability to support relevant industry-specific business issues with solutions that enable growth,” said Olivier Sevillia, CEO of the Europe Strategic Business Unit at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Board. “ Our vision for our SAP customers is for them to become a renewable enterprise, which is pivotal in enabling them to fully benefit from intelligent technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), and extend the digital core with new digital processes and services.”

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the full report.

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, Fabio Di Capua, Susan Tan, Allan Wilkins, Jaideep Thyagarajan, 30 April, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

