CORRECTING and REPLACING Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph, first sentence of release, the conference call date and time should read: Thursday, May 6th, 8:30 a.m. ET (instead of Thursday, May 6th, 7:30 a.m. ET)

The updated release reads:

RENT-A-CENTER, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CALL AND WEBCAST

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on May 5th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning May 6th, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. The Acima segment provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,970 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Maureen Short



Chief Financial Officer



972-801-1899



maureen.short@rentacenter.com