Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corsair Gaming, Inc. (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock, 7,500,000 of which are being sold by Corsair and 6,500,000 of which are being sold by a selling stockholder, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2020 under the ticker symbol “CRSR.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 25, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

