CyberX Sponsors FBI InfraGard Webinar on Strengthening IoT/OT Security for the Largest Supplier of Treated Water in the United States

Security expert from Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California to discuss best practices for IoT/OT security and cyber resiliency

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberX, the IoT security company, and InfraGard, a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector for the protection of critical infrastructure, today announced an upcoming webinar, featuring the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California, titled “Strengthening OT/ICS Security for a Metropolitan Water Authority.” The webinar will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

As the largest supplier of treated water in the United States, the MWD of Southern California is a critical utility that 19 million people depend upon for their health, safety, and business operations. To supply its service area with reliable and safe water, MWD owns and operates an extensive water system including: 16 hydroelectric facilities, the Colorado River Aqueduct, nine reservoirs, 819 miles of large-scale pipes, and five water treatment plants, four of which are among the 10 largest in the world.

As digitalization has increased connectivity between IT and operational technology (OT) networks in critical infrastructure, the risk of targeted cyberattacks against industrial control systems (ICS) has also increased. Additionally, the attack surface has expanded with the deployment of sensors and other IoT devices to support Smart Water, Smart Grid, and other digital transformation initiatives, along with SCADA system modernization projects.

To curb the threat and keep water and power running at all times, while reducing the risk of safety and environmental incidents from cyber-physical systems (CPS), many critical infrastructure organizations have implemented automated IoT/OT asset management, risk and vulnerability management, and continuous threat monitoring with anomaly detection for their production networks.

In this presentation, Greg Hiscott, Principal Engineering Technician at MWD of Southern California and an InfraGard member of the Los Angeles region, and CyberX’s Phil Neray will discuss:

The differences between IT and OT security

The security and compliance benefits of an IoT/OT-specific cybersecurity platform

The deployment and manageability benefits of an agentless IoT/OT security platform

To register, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7141277851932732687.

About the Speakers



Greg Hiscott is the Principal Engineering Technician at the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California. Greg has been with the MWD for 18 years, having started his career as a video game programmer and later as a LAN/WAN network architect at Caltech. He holds a BS/CS from California State University, Northridge; an MBA from the University of Redlands; and studied ICS intrusion prevention and participated in Red/Blue team exercises at Idaho National Labs (INL).

Phil Neray is VP of IoT & Industrial Cybersecurity for CyberX, a Boston-based security firm founded by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. Prior to CyberX, Phil held executive roles at IBM Security/Q1 Labs, Symantec, Veracode, and Guardium. Phil began his career as an engineer with Hydro-Quebec and as a Schlumberger engineer on oil rigs in South America. He has a BSEE from McGill University, is certified in cloud security (CCSK), and has a First Degree Black Belt in American Jiu Jitsu.

About CyberX



Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only IoT/OT cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT/OT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies. For more information, visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

