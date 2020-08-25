Diodes Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Conference on September 1

4 hours ago

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer, Emily Yang, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations will participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Conference on September 1, 2020, which is being held as a virtual event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to schedule a meeting with management should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Laura Mehrl

Director, Investor Relations

P: 972-987-3959

E: laura_mehrl@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

