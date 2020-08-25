E Ink and Avalue Announce a Digital Paper Tablet Customizable for Use in Industrial and Educational Market Segments

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, and Avalue, a global industrial PC solution provider, today announced a Digital Paper tablet that can be optimized for use within a wide array of industrial and educational applications.

The Digital Paper tablet featuring E Ink’s proprietary electronic paper display, offers a paper-like experience for reading, annotating and note taking on letter size documents. The glare free, easy-on-the-eyes display is great for longer term immersive reading, even in direct sunlight. A non-slip surface delivers the “feel” of pen on paper when highlighting, annotating, or erasing on documents. With a thin, lightweight yet durable design, and long battery life, the Digital Paper tablet can improve existing document workflows to deliver a better, more efficient user experience.

“E Ink is very excited to be part of this new offering to our customers,” said Tim O’Malley, Associate VP of US Business, E Ink. “This new product enables customers without a large product design department to quickly bring a new device to market, and gives consumers a writing device that has the look and feel of paper, with the benefits of a digital connection.”

“At Avalue, we deliver high quality solutions into different markets and we’re very excited to introduce E Ink technology into new industries and applications,” said Vincent Hsu, President of Avalue USA. “We feel this solution can help to bring efficiency to many different markets.”

The functionality and user interface can be customized to meet the specific needs of applications across many industrial and educational market segments including: STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) disciplines, higher education, corporate training, legal, finance, publishing and government.

The Digital Paper tablet can integrate with exiting workflow applications by utilizing Digital Paper Control Server Software (DCSS). DCSS includes a set of APIs that enable sending and receiving unique documents to and from unique Digital Paper tablets. Additional APIs manage the control of folder, document, display and authentication settings. The Digital Paper tablet can also integrate with existing services by optimizing an Android application for use on the electronic paper display. Software development kits, tool sets, documentation, and technical support are available from Avalue to assist developers in creating the optimal paper like experience tailored to the specific needs of many workflow applications.

Features and benefits:

Letter size – full page view, no scrolling or zooming

– full page view, no scrolling or zooming Reads like paper – no glare, use indoors or outside

– no glare, use indoors or outside Annotate, highlight, erase – enable active reading

– enable active reading Take handwritten notes – organize your thoughts and ideas

– organize your thoughts and ideas Always on – quick access to documents and notes

– quick access to documents and notes Long battery life – lasts about three weeks

– lasts about three weeks Thin, lightweight – similar to about 30 pieces of paper

– similar to about 30 pieces of paper Durable and unbreakable – take it anywhere

– take it anywhere Secure – keep documents digital

– keep documents digital Wireless enabled – access documents and notes anywhere

– access documents and notes anywhere Customizable – optimize for use with existing applications

To learn more about the Digital Paper tablet visit: http://go.eink.com/digital-paper-tablet.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. (3479.TWO) is a leading computing solution provider of healthcare, embedded, industrial, automation and IoT applications. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries in USA, Japan and China. In addition, Avalue operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers worldwide. Avalue is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO14001 and OHSAS certified; the company is dedicated to provide customers with innovative and reliable products and services. The company offers hundreds of standard products, including Touch Panel PC, Industrial Computer, Motherboard, SOM, Tablet and various of ePaper solutions. With 20+ years of custom design and manufacturing experience, Avalue also provides customer with ODM, OEM and DMS services.

