Engage from Home: Acer Gains Actionable Insights into Customer Experience with 8×8

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCTR—8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that it has been selected by Acer America, one of the world’s largest multinational PC companies, as the provider of choice for its employees and contact centers in North and South America. The 8×8 X Series solution provides Acer America employees and contact center agents a seamless analytics-driven experience that supports remote working and customer engagement throughout the region.

Globally headquartered in Taiwan, Acer America serves as one of four regional business units and is responsible for driving innovation in consumer electronics including notebooks, desktops, monitors and products for gamers and creators. As Acer America’s customer support presence grew, it needed a system that would support both transparent, seamless customer experiences and effective internal communications among contact center agents and employees. The company also required a solution that gave them the flexibility to enable a mobile and remote workforce to remain collaborative and productive no matter where they were located.

“We’ve historically partnered with on-premises legacy providers for our communications and contact center, which severely limited the way our employees and contact center agents could interact with each other and service customers,” said Mark Groveunder, Senior VP, IT & Customer Service at Acer Inc. “The biggest surprise our leadership team found when we deployed 8×8 was how quickly our entire workforce embraced the 8×8 Virtual Office desktop and mobile applications. The quality of the voice and chat functionality allowed us to build a more flexible and safer work environment for mobile and remote workers. We recently relocated one office, and because of the strong communications foundation of the 8×8 platform there was minimal to no disruption to operations.”

Acer America deployed 8×8 X Series, providing it with a complete unified communications and contact center solution built on one open modern cloud technology platform, which complemented their wider information technology infrastructure. Employees and contact center agents are now able to work remotely, and can collaborate internally and engage customers just as easily as if in the office.

“Moving to 8×8 also enhanced our data and analytics capabilities, especially increasing our visibility into contact center insights,” added Groveunder. “Since we’ve transitioned to 8×8 Contact Center, we have much more transparency into customer and agent trends as they evolve. With that knowledge, we can capitalize on opportunities we may not have had otherwise.”

8×8 Contact Center, available as part of X Series, is a complete solution including ACD, IVR, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data.

“Without a deep understanding of your employee and customer needs, staying ahead of constantly evolving times and expectations is impossible, especially when relying on legacy, on-premises systems,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “We’re really excited that our one cloud platform for communications, collaboration and contact center provides Acer with the business resiliency to enable mobile and remote employees to stay product and responsive without impacting customer experience.”

More Than 6 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Globally; Nearly 2X Growth in a Week

8×8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8×8 X Series includes 8×8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8×8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8×8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins. 8×8 Video Meetings is also part of 8×8 Express, a solution for small organizations and teams that require a complete, preconfigured business phone system with a dedicated business number, video meetings and messaging in a single desktop and mobile application.

8×8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 6 million. For the latest 8×8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8×8.com/live.

