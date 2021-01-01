Esri Joins Digital Twin Consortium

Organizations Can Use ArcGIS to Connect Virtual Models, Solving Business Challenges

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it has joined the Digital Twin Consortium. This authoritative community of users brings together industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. Esri provides ArcGIS software to organizations across industries, enabling them to connect detailed building information models (BIM) to their natural surroundings, as well as connecting to and collaborating with other networks and systems.

While many organizations have deployed some version of a digital twin to solve a particular challenge, they usually do so on an ad hoc basis without a larger strategy or vision. This has resulted in many siloed models that are fragmented and disconnected from other critical information systems.

“We are excited to join the consortium along with our partners, including Autodesk and Microsoft, to demonstrate how users can benefit from GIS when developing digital twins,” said Matt Piper, Esri global industry director for utilities and AEC. “Esri’s technology gives customers the ability to visualize, understand, and analyze geographic information at a large scale by connecting and interacting with disparate systems.”

The digital twin is a virtual representation of the built and natural world. It allows organizations to capture, model, visualize, simulate, analyze and predict information by interconnecting many information systems to better improve decision making.

“Business requirements are changing, and this change is driving innovation and the adoption of more integrated solutions,” continued Piper. “Users may have created a digital twin of a facility or plant structure in the past, but it wouldn’t be connected to other systems. Esri’s ArcGIS software enables organizations to see digital twins in the context of other information models, like electric and water networks or the environment.”

The ArcGIS system is the foundation for digital twins providing reality capture, GIS and BIM integration, real-time IoT, advanced AI, and machine learning.

To learn more about how Esri is bringing the power of location to digital twins, visit go.esri.com/DigitalTwin.

