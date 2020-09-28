Ethernet Alliance to Host Virtual Booth at BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition

Ethernet Alliance continues efforts to connect with new expertise in areas such as operational technology (OT) networks and Power over Ethernet (PoE)

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BICSI–The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced it will be hosting a virtual booth at the online BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2020. The Ethernet Alliance seeks to connect with the BICSI professional association’s information and communications technology (ICT) experts focused on building infrastructure and engage them in its activities in areas such as operational technology (OT) networks and Power over Ethernet (PoE).

BICSI is a global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development. BICSI (https://www.bicsi.org) serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials, and its membership spans nearly 100 countries. The annual BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition serves as a forum for sharing industry best practices and technical presentations on topics including PoE, 5G, data centers, smart cities, the Internet of Things (IoT), audiovisual, wireless and direct-attached storage (DAS), optical fiber and passive optical networks.

“One of the absolute hallmarks of Ethernet is that the technology works together ubiquitously throughout every area of its growing range of applications,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance. “That’s why it’s important for the Ethernet Alliance to regularly engage with diverse communities of professionals involved in Ethernet deployment around the world—to both better understand what they are experiencing as users and to attempt to provide context on what might be coming toward them and becoming important in their worlds. The BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition is a perfect opportunity for us to do just that.”

In August 2020, the Ethernet Alliance launched an industry focus around operational technology (OT) networks, which control manufacturing processes or provide occupant comfort and safety in a building. Those networks historically have been siloed from Ethernet-based IT networks. However, standardization of Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) paves the way for OT networks to become part of a seamless, Ethernet-based network, to the benefit of performance, security, flexibility and manageability.

PoE is another area where the Ethernet Alliance’s and BICSI’s scopes of interest intersect. The Ethernet Alliance in June 2020 launched its Gen 2 PoE Certification Program, in response to rising industry and end-user demand for seamlessly interoperating PoE products and solutions. The Ethernet Alliance program incorporates certification testing, certification logos and a public registry of certified products, with the goals of achieving broad interoperability among PoE-enabled devices, minimizing the market confusion resulting from the growing number of PoE definitions and providing clarity over standardized versus non-standardized approaches.

As its activities in areas such as OT networks and PoE have grown, the Ethernet Alliance has focused on tapping into new communities of expertise. For example, it recently signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), which represents more than 400 global companies enabling high-speed communications networks. The TIA Single Pair Ethernet Consortium (SPEC) is made up of global technology leaders accelerating the adoption of next-generation OT and IoT connectivity.

“Convergence on Ethernet for building and industrial automation is upon us,” said Ronna Davis, chair, TIA SPEC. “It is crucial that the people impacted by this development, as well as the organizations that represent them, come together in new ways to better understand and serve one another.”

The Ethernet Alliance virtual booth at BICSI will provide an opportunity for information sharing through both video presentations and one-on-one, individual interactions. Member companies participating in the booth include AEM, Cisco Systems, CommScope, Fluke Networks and Panduit Corp. To engage with the Ethernet Alliance at BICSI, please visit https://bicsi.vfairs.com/#Login.

Additional Quotes:

“AEM is excited to participate with the Ethernet Alliance as a member company during the BICSI 2020 Fall Conference. In today’s world of IoT and Industrial Ethernet, it is no longer enough to only certify the cabling infrastructure. As you engage with AEM during this event, we will talk about many different types of Ethernet Technology our products support, which include SNR based Multi-gigabit link validation, PoE load testing, PoDL, single pair Ethernet and more. We also encourage you to visit us in our own booth during the fall conference to learn more.” – Lisa Schwartz, Dir. Product Marketing, AEM

“Cisco and the Ethernet Alliance have a long and successful partnership, driving what now serves as the foundational ‘fourth utility’ technologies that enable enterprises to take the leap from merely ‘connected’ to ‘smart’. While 90W PoE, multigigabit technologies and IoT have proven to dramatically reduce smart building operational costs, it is adaptability and flexibility of smart buildings, previously seen as a side benefit, that is now front and center. As we face the challenges of the here and now—the redesigning the office to maximize health, the technology that the Ethernet Alliance and its partners drive will be critical to the gradually return to the office while ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of employees.” – Himanshu Metra, Director, Product Management, IBN Group, Cisco Systems

“CommScope is a proud member of the Ethernet Alliance. The EA’s organized industry effort to bring a diversity of technologies on to Ethernet networks is imperative to the advancement of smart and sustainable buildings.” – Ronna Davis, Strategy and Technology, CommScope

“Panduit is excited to support the Ethernet Alliance presence at the upcoming Fall BICSI virtual conference. Ethernet Alliance is the voice of Ethernet in many industries and we’re proud to add our voice to the messaging. We’re especially energized by the recent EA focus on OT networks and SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) technologies. The focus of this influential group is vital in the quest to add value to OT networks through the effective deployment of SPE.” – Bob Voss, Senior Principal Engineer, Panduit

