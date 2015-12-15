Evan Petridis Joins Eta Compute as Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Systems Engineering

Mr. Petridis will drive the company’s systems solutions strategy to develop innovative products that help unlock the full potential of the IoT and deliver AI anywhere.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#etacompute—Eta Compute Inc., the leader in energy-efficient endpoint AI solutions for intelligent sensing anywhere, announced that Evan Petridis joined the company as Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Systems Engineering. Mr. Petridis will lead Eta Compute’s systems solution strategy and help define and develop a portfolio of innovative products that leverage the company’s low-power endpoint AI technology.

“Mr. Petridis will be a tremendous asset to Eta Compete as we develop market-leading intelligent sensing solutions that combine our TENSAI® platform and edge AI processors from our partners,” said Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Eta Compute. “His deep expertise in IoT and systems architecture and his experience working with industry leaders strengthen the breadth and depth of our team.”

Mr. Petridis has a diverse and extended history of developing systems, from networking to tiny IoT sensing devices. Most recently he worked as Executive Vice President of Engineering at Enlighted Inc. (now part of Siemens Building Technologies) where he spearheaded all development and production activities for the company’s end-to-end IoT systems. While there, he oversaw one of the largest commercial IoT systems, with millions of deployed sensors and cloud infrastructure for multiple applications. Earlier in his career he was Co-founder and Vice President at Atmosphere Networks which was acquired by Ditech Communications Corp. where he continued as Vice President of Engineering.

Mr. Petridis serves as an advisor and board member to a number of global technology companies. He earned his bachelor’s degree with First Class Honors from the University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia.

About Eta Compute

Eta Compute creates energy-efficient AI endpoint solutions that enable sensing devices to make autonomous decisions in energy-constrained environments including smart infrastructure and buildings, consumer, medical, retail, and a diverse range of IoT applications. The Company’s TENSAI Platform optimizes the implementation of neural networks on its neural sensor processor and on partner Edge AI processors and improves energy per inference and system cost by an order of magnitude or more.

Eta Compute’s systems solutions enable the proliferation of AI edge inferencing in a wide range of existing applications, as well as in new applications that were never thought to be possible.

For more information, follow Eta Compute on Linkedin, visit EtaCompute.com, or contact the company via email at info@etacompute.com.

