Evvolution Announces Official Partnership with Top Mobile Games Live-Streaming Platform, Omlet Arcade

Berlin-based mobile marketing agency announces partnership with Omlet Arcade, offering their clients the latest app promotion solution

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ad consultancy agency Evvolution officially announces a strategic partnership with top mobile live game streaming platform, Omlet Arcade. Always staying one step ahead of the game, through this new partnership Evvolution offers a unique mobile marketing solution that unlocks a creative ad placement option connected to quality users holding impressive spending power.

Omlet Arcade has only recently started offering advertising placement for app developers. In this uncharted territory, Evvolution navigates clients through this new channel by making full use of the platform’s granular targeting and various ad placement options. Omlet Arcade is growing increasingly popular across the globe and especially in LATAM and SEA countries. With their profound reach and intensive customizable campaign options, this is the next up-and-coming advertisement channel that Evvolution is proud to work with.

With Omlet’s strong influencer presence and user-friendly ad formats, developers can build brand awareness in a natural way while users engage with the platform, thus merging both the branding and performance models. Omlet Arcade supports both mobile and browser traffic making it more diverse. Personal consultants from Evvolution research case studies for each campaign to maximize marketing potential with the app’s ideal audience.

“Here at Evvolution we invest a lot of time in researching the next up-and-coming ad solutions for our clientele. We are incredibly impressed with Omlet Arcade’s engaged gaming community that enables granular targeting and various placement options. When run in a strategic way, we are confident it will support efficient campaigns that connects the advertisement with the most committed section of their target audience.” – Stanislava Todorova, COO of Evvolution

About Omlet Arcade

Omlet Arcade is the largest mobile game live-streaming platform in the world, with over 2 million unique streamers monthly. www.omlet.gg

About Evvolution

Evvolution is a mobile first ad consultancy agency providing various ad solutions outside of the walled gardens. Based in Berlin with a unique team built up of experts from all over the world, the agency offers proprietary business intelligence, tech, and creative resources that enable clients to reach global audiences. Its mobile user acquisition campaigns are focused on efficiency, ROI, and quality users to drive the desired KPIs in real-time. www.evvolution.com

Contacts

Kate Pietrelli



kate@pathadvisors.com

1-760-518-2633