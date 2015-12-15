Face the Yokai Monsters and Take Your “Home Sweet Home” Back! – The Latest Hyper Casual Game From 3goo K.K. “Yokai Battle” Is Released on Android!

Armed with unique weapons, defeat the funny and bizarre monsters from Japanese mythology.

As a hyper casual game, “YOKAI BATTLE – SURVIVAL MONSTER SHOOTING ADVENTURE” is a very accessible gaming experience that anyone can enjoy in short bursts. Designed especially for mobile, the game features an action shooter experience packed with tons of things to collect and level-ups to attain.

Google Play link: https://bit.ly/3dSYrl6

About the Game

“Yokai” are spirits found in many ancient folktales told throughout Japan. They are the enemies you will face while trying to escape from the nightmare land. To do so, you are equipped with a range of unique tools to, not necessarily kill these disturbed spirits, but to bring them peace.

Key features

Face charging Yokai with concentrated attacks!

Human, animal and… even tool-shaped!? Confront various Yokai!

8 types of “weapons” to use according to the situation and the type of enemy!

Over 200 stages!

52 kinds of fun and exciting player skins to collect!

While the core game play is extremely simple, this game is designed to be enjoyable for everyone, from kids all the way up to veteran shooter game fans. Here, there is no need to worry about ammo or reloading: it’s all about the shooting! That’s right, all you’ve got to do is shoot! As you play, you will collect coins to spend not only on gaining access to new weapons, but also on improving your character’s skills and health, and unlocking new skins.

For more details: https://www.3goo.co.jp/product/yokaibattle-en/

About 3goo K.K.

Established in 2009, 3goo is a Japanese company focused on foreign content publishing, including games for PlayStation®4 (e.g., Minecraft Story Mode Season 2, Dead by Daylight Silent Hill Edition (package), BareKnuckle IV Special Edition), and Nintendo Switch™ (e.g., Gear Club Unlimited series, Metro Redux Double Pack). CEO Nicolas di Costanzo has over 25 years of experience in the video game industry across all platforms, including as COO of Atari Japan, Managing Director of Vivendi Universal Japan, General Manager of EA Japan mobile, and General Manager of Playtika Japan.



For more information: https://www.3goo.co.jp/

