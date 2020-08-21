Farmers Edge Expands Leadership Team with Chief Revenue Officer, Aaron Robinson, to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

LINCOLN, Neb. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgTech—Farmers Edge, a global leader in digital agriculture, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Aaron Robinson, accomplished business strategist, as chief revenue officer (CRO). As the first CRO at Farmers Edge, Robinson will build on the company’s momentum, leading a sustainable, customer-focused growth trajectory and be responsible for driving integration and alignment across all revenue strategies.





Bringing a rich, 20-year history across global agricultural firms with significant operating scale and complexity, including Monsanto and most recently Bayer Crop Science, Robinson has a proven track record of leveraging digitally enabled distribution and sales solutions resulting in multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunities. His extensive portfolio includes technological leadership, multi-faceted relationship management, international brand and pricing deployment, workforce planning, e-commerce strategies, and successful revenue-focused monetization initiatives.

With its leading digital platform, FarmCommand®, Farmers Edge has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, forging a wave of new partnerships and revolutionary advancements across the digital agricultural ecosystem. Robinson’s deep understanding of market disruptors, trends, risks, and distribution channels will broaden the company’s market access for driving revenue generation and new client and partner acquisition globally.

“I am thrilled to welcome Aaron to the leadership team at Farmers Edge as we continue to expand our portfolio of clients and invest in our company’s next phase of growth and development,” said Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge CEO and co-founder. “The force behind our products is our people, and with his tactical leadership style, industry foresight, and unrivaled experience, we can bridge new relationships and opportunities that create modernized revenue streams for our growers, investors, and partners.”

“Aaron’s leadership and business expertise will bring a new era of growth for Farmers Edge,” says Anita Wortzman, Farmers Edge president. “Customer success remains our top priority, and that means listening to challenges, delivering on their needs, and serving as a trusted partner to help them achieve results. Robinson’s proven resourcefulness and ability to motivate high-performing teams is exactly what we’ve been looking for to take our company to new heights, accelerate profitability, and bring even more value to our customers and stakeholders.”

“I’ve been following Farmers Edge success story for years and have tremendous respect for their agricultural innovations and team-driven culture,” says Robinson. “Their independent approach and ability to put customers’ needs at the forefront of every breakthrough technology they bring to market, is completely unique and supports all facets of agriculture to help ensure economic security, food traceability, and environmental sustainability worldwide. The company’s mission is centered on the success of farmers, and I’m excited to start working with a team that has a defined strategy, solid momentum, and is challenging the industry to think differently. I look forward to continuing to strengthen the company’s customer experience as we take performance to the next level and am confident in the lucrative opportunities we will create together.”

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture delivering cutting-edge solutions powered by a unique combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. Since 2005, Farmers Edge has transformed the industry with disruptive technologies and strategic partnerships designed to enhance connectivity across the entire agricultural ecosystem. With the most comprehensive data management platform on the market–FarmCommand®–Farmers Edge is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agri-businesses interact with data. Moving at the speed of digital, with an elite team focused on innovation, machine learning, and IoT, Farmers Edge is creating new opportunities for all stakeholders, shaping the future of agriculture worldwide.

