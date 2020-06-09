Federated Wireless Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Network Operations by Gartner

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Private network pioneer Federated Wireless today announced it has been recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Network Operations report. This recognition builds on its continued shared spectrum momentum, including the recently announced Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering that lets U.S. enterprises buy and deploy private 4G and 5G networks with a single click through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces.

According to the report, “Cool Vendors for communications service provider (CSP) operational technology (OT) create new value by developing faster and more cost-effective solutions, as well as embedding open and API-driven architecture to accelerate ecosystem creation. These vendors provide network- and vendor-agnostic solutions that CSPs can use to gain network-related insights, modernize their operations and automate to enhance operations efficiency. Cool Vendors tend to be more aligned to CSPs’ transformation objectives as compared with many established vendors, because Cool Vendors are not guided by any legacy business.”

The Federated Wireless CaaS offering enables enterprises to order the business connectivity services they need, with a single click from AWS or Azure. Federated Wireless delivers and manages the network, leveraging a broad range of solutions and partners to enable choice with proven reliability. CaaS offers cloud scalability with comprehensive visibility into network performance and usage that allows IT management to set granular network policies while maintaining secure control of networks and data. It does this at a low cost with the high performance and reliability of 4G/5G technology delivered at enterprise Wi-Fi costs.

“Federated Wireless has seen major growth over the past year – and we believe being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner is a strong validation of our contribution to the CBRS shared spectrum and broader communications industry,” said Iyad Tarazi, Federated Wireless CEO. “We plan to continue innovating and moving the wireless industry forward with our shared spectrum solutions that are accelerating the capabilities of today’s digital enterprise.

Through its online community my federated, the company also provides an automated platform for onboarding, training, interoperability testing and troubleshooting.

Gartner “Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Network Operations,” Kosei Takiishi, et al, 26 May 2020

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private LTE and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

