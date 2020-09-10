FogHorn Obtains Broad Industry Recognition for Edge AI Excellence and Innovation

Lightning™ Platform and new Health & Safety Solution draw praise from World Economic Forum, Frost & Sullivan, CRN, Gartner, Counterpoint Research, and others

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today celebrates accolades for technology innovation and excellence in edge computing. FogHorn’s Lightning™ Edge AI Platform received critical acclaim highlighting impactful deployment benefits and competitive leadership. Additionally, FogHorn’s new Lightning Health & Safety Solution earned praise from a variety of industry experts for its ability to improve the safety of workplaces in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

FogHorn and its customers received several industry accolades for its efforts on deriving transformational business results for industrial and commercial organizations, as well as its edge-native artificial intelligence (AI) and IIoT platform:

Beyond industry accolades, analyst organizations place FogHorn among the leading providers of AI-powered edge computing. As noted by Counterpoint Research analysts in its recent IoT platforms market overview report, “FogHorn is one of the hottest edge platforms, which is being heavily adopted in IoT applications due to its proprietary but highly capable real-time edge analytics engine.”

FogHorn’s 2020 achievements to-date have been recognized by the following analyst organizations:

“Following our Series C funding round in February, we doubled down on innovation and expansion of our product portfolio to support existing and new customer needs, as demonstrated by the positive industry feedback and successful release of FogHorn’s Lightning Health & Safety Solution,” said David C. King, CEO of FogHorn. “Over the next six to 12 months, we look forward to expanding our Lightning Solutions offerings to span a variety of industry use cases, delivering out-of-the-box packages to help both industrial and commercial customers more rapidly deploy edge AI and immediately derive insights to solve critical problems.”

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge AI software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

