GameStop Teams Up with QuadPay to Power Buy Now Pay Later Installment Payments in All Retail Locations and at GameStop.com Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season

Buy Now, Pay Later Now Available at GameStop’s 3,300 Retail Stores and at GameStop.com

NEW YORK & GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuadPay, a pioneer in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market, and recently merged with Zip Co (ASX: Z1P), announced today a partnership with GameStop (NYSE: GME), to provide the world’s largest video game retailer access to its Buy Now, Pay Later installment payment service. Today’s announcement is part of GameStop’s strategy in continuing to build out the capabilities and services of its global digital and in-store ecosystem to offer customers a broad spectrum of payment options to quickly and affordably purchase video games and other merchandise this holiday season. QuadPay is available now at GameStop’s retail stores and at GameStop.com.

QuadPay Co-CEO Brad Lindenberg said: “ We are thrilled to be partnering with GameStop as they look to provide their customers with a simple and flexible way to pay over time both online and at the point of sale inside their more than 3,300 U.S. store locations.”

QuadPay lets consumers split any purchase into four interest-free installments paid over six weeks using their existing credit card or debit card when they shop online or in-store.

“ As we continue to find new ways to expand the purchasing choices for our customers, we are pleased to partner with QuadPay to offer a new flexible payment option that will enable customers to affordably purchase the products they want from us this holiday season,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “ Today’s announcement represents one of the many steps we’re taking to continue to build out the capabilities and services to better serve our customers.”

GameStop joins QuadPay’s network of over 4,700 integrated merchants and global retailers. Within days of implementing QuadPay, merchants typically see an increased conversion rate up to 20 percent, and average order values increase up to 60 percent.

About QuadPay

QuadPay (ASX: Z1P) is a leading US-based installments platform, providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and financially responsible alternative to traditional credit. QuadPay is reinventing the payments landscape with its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, enabling more than 1.8 million customers to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks. The company’s market-leading app, which has been downloaded over 2.3 million times, enables seamless integration for merchants and the ability for customers to shop online and in-store interest-free, not just with QuadPay’s 4,700 integrated merchants, but with leading global retailers. For more information, visit: www.quadpay.com.

About GameStop

GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of pop vinyl toys, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Angela Nibbs

quadpay@maven-pr.com