GAN Expands Content Library Through New Partnership with High 5 Games

High 5 Games’ award winning casino games to be offered across all Real Money Gaming on the GAN platform

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced a new content licensing agreement and partnership with High 5 Games (“High 5” ). The Agreement will bring High 5’s award winning content onto GAN’s U.S. Real Money Gaming (“RMG”) platform, and brings the total content library GAN offers to over 800 games.

High 5 Games is a leading online casino content provider in New Jersey and other regulated markets, with a reputation for bringing casino players the games they demand. By seamlessly integrating High 5’s content into GAN’s GameSTACK platform, players at regulated online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will gain access to more than 150 in-demand High 5 titles, including Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Secrets of the Forest. As more states green-light regulated casino gaming, High 5 will be there via the GameSTACK platform.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“As we look to strategically grow our RMG content offerings and complement GAN’s industry-leading technology platform, we believe partnerships with well-respected content providers like High 5 Games will help us expand our market share and build sustainable momentum. Launching and integrating new content on the GAN platform further differentiates our platform and brings a full-service internet gaming experience to our virtual casino operating partners and consequently to their customers. We are excited about this new partnership with High 5 Games, and look forward to expanding our collaboration and to winning greater collective market share for both companies in the future.”

Anthony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games, commented:

“As we look to make an impact in more markets across the United States, we’re thrilled to add GAN to our arsenal of distribution channels. Players in New Jersey have experienced the joy of our real-money casino games for years — since 2008 on the casino floor and since 2013 online. The GameSTACK platform immediately puts our content on more devices, and as additional states bring regulated casino gaming online, we now have an incredible opportunity to entertain even more players all over the map.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

About High 5 Games

Founded in 1995, High 5 Games (H5G) is laser focused on making an impression through innovative casino content for the land-based, mobile, online, and social markets. With a collection of over 500 casino games, its own full casino platform, and a strong history of entertaining players all over the planet, the casino technology company is highly respected in the B2C and B2B social and online gaming worlds. High 5 Games holds licences and game certifications in multiple jurisdictions around the world. To find out more about High 5 Games, please visit www.high5games.com or contact Sales@high5games.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

GAN

Jack Wielebinski



Head of Investor Relations



(214) 799-4660



jwielebinski@GAN.com

Alpha IR Group

Sofia Byrne or Chris Hodges



(312) 445-2870



GAN@alpha-ir.com