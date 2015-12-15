Global Animation, VFX & Video Games Market Report 2021: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2021-25)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films.

Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode.

Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Cloud Gaming services that are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Market Size

The market size of Global Animation, VFX & Video Games industry was US$ 261 billion in 2020

Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

The market size of the Global Video Gaming industry was US$ 105 billion in 2020

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 US$ 300 million

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Global Animation & VFX Industry

2. Animation & VFX Market Segments

3. Animation Streaming Video On Demand

4. Emerging Trends & Future Of Animation & VFX

5. Global Television Animation Content Demand

6. Animation & VFX Software Market

7. Animation & VFX Content Creation

8. Audience Dynamics

9. Guidelines For Setting Up An Animation Studio

10. Managing An Animation & Video Games Studio

11. Animation Content Outsourcing

12. Global Video Games Industry

13. Global Esports Market

14. Europe Animation, VFX & Video Games

15. North America Animation, VFX & Video Games

16. Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games

17. Africa Animation, VFX & Video Games

18. Middle East Animation, VFX & Video Games

19. Latin America Animation, VFX & Video Games

20. Caribbean Animation, VFX & Video Games

