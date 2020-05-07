Global Cloud Gaming Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Cloud Gaming Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market is poised to experience strong growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the advancements in cross-platform gaming, a rise in popularity of cloud gaming and greater utilization of cloud games.

Based on the solution type, the market is bifurcated into file streaming and video streaming. By business model, the market is fragmented into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). On the basis of the gamer type, the market is classified into avid gamers, hardcore gamers, and casual gamers. With respect to the device type, the market is segmented into gaming consoles, smart televisions, smartphones, personal computers & laptops, head-mounted displays, and tablets.

Depending upon the offering, the market is divided into gaming platform services and infrastructure. The gaming platform services segment is further segregated into personal computer services and content services. The infrastructure segment is further classified into memory, compute, and storage. By gaming system, the market is segmented into remote play, playstation, steam in-home streaming, streammygame, and G-cluster.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

