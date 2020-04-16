Global Game Development Software Market 2020 – Growing Popularity of AR/VR Games in Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Game Development Software Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report on the global game development software market 2020-2024 provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in demand for PC games and gaming consoles. In addition, the growing popularity of AR/VR games is anticipated to boost market growth.

The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global game development software market, including Audiokinetic Inc., Epic Games Inc., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc. and ZeniMax Media Inc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of AR/VR games.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in demand for PC games and gaming consoles.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

