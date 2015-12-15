Global Gaming PC and Monitor Market Hit New Record High in 2020, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCTracker–Throughout 2020, the global pandemic created new opportunities for many consumer technologies and gaming PCs and monitors have arguably been among the greatest beneficiaries. As consumers spent more hours at home and fewer dollars outside, shipments of gaming PCs and monitors grew 26.8% year-over-year in 2020 to 55 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker. The growth rate and unit volume were the fastest and largest numbers recorded since IDC began tracking this market in 2016.

Aside from the sheer volume, 2020 brought other milestones that could alter future trends. North America and Western Europe combined overtook Asia/Pacific (including Japan) as the largest market for the first time, largely due to lockdown-induced demand. Gaming notebooks remained the biggest volume driver through a year marked by home restrictions. Despite being affected by display panel shortages through much of the year, gaming notebooks grew a record 26.9% in 2020 as consumers appreciated their versatility for both work and play. In parallel with PCs, gaming monitors also reached new heights in 2020, growing more than 77% compared to 2019 with shipments reaching 14.3 million units.

Looking ahead, IDC expects the gaming market to remain a bright spot after the overall PC market returns to more normal replacement cycles after the pandemic. While gaming desktops will continue to fade in favor of notebooks, their demise will be more than made up for by notebooks and monitors. For example, IDC expects gaming monitor volume will exceed that of gaming desktops for the first time in 2021. Even as gaming desktops increasingly fall out of favor, except for the DIY and hardcore gaming segments, growing monitor attach rates to gaming notebooks means the gaming monitor market is expected to see a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%. IDC expects this momentum to carry forward as global volumes reach 72.9 million in 2025 with a CAGR of 5.8%.

“Unfortunately, the supply of gaming PCs has tumbled recently and while crypto-mining may be partially to blame, the sheer demand for these products and growth in the player base is more likely the root cause of the shortages,” said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “New GPUs, new games, added support for ray-tracing, and the growth in demand have also led to an increase in average selling prices during 2020 and will likely remain at these elevated levels in 2021.”

“Much like the notebook market, monitors also faced panel component shortages and surging demand,” said Jay Chou, research manager for IDC’s Worldwide PC Monitor Tracker. “OEMs have to be wise about where to allocate scarce resources and it makes sense to meet gaming display demand as commercial buying and office occupancy in many markets remains weak. IDC expects gaming monitors to capture an increasingly larger share of the total monitor market in the years ahead.”

PC Gaming Forecast by Product Category, 2020-2025 (shipments in millions) Product



Category 2020



Shipments 2020



Average



Selling



Price 2021



Shipments* 2021



Average



Selling



Price* 2025



Shipments* 2025



Average



Selling



Price* 2020-2025



CAGR Desktop 16.7 $762 17.5 $750 15.7 $721 -1.2% Monitor 14.3 $338 19.7 $352 23.5 $343 10.5% Notebook 24.0 $1,041 27.9 $1,055 33.7 $1,030 7.0% TOTAL 55.0 65.1 72.9 5.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Device Tracker, March 29, 2021

* Table Note: Figures represent forecast data.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker gathers data in more than 50 countries and provides detailed, timely, and accurate information on the global gaming PC and display market. The program provides insightful analysis, quarterly market share data, and a five-year forecast that can be broken down by key geographies.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jay Chou



jchou@idc.com

650-350-6464

Jitesh Ubrani



jubrani@idc.com

416-873-0315

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

508-935-4200