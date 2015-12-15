Global Mobile Gaming Market (2021 to 2026) – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mobile Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The mobile gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2021 – 2026.

Key Market Trends

Free-to-play Pricing Model Offers Potential Growth

Free-to-play is the pricing model that is preferred by most of the mobile game developers because of its unlimited potential and can be downloaded without any charge. This allows players to sample a game before deciding whether they want to commit time or money, and tend to accrue higher revenues.

Games such as Pokemon GO are following a free to play game model, and according to Bank of America, in the United States in 2016, 27 million users were playing this. It is estimated to cross 67 million by 2020. And in the Asia Pacific region, the number of players is set to expand from 84 million to 311 million in the same timeframe. Therefore the increasing number of users is expected to have a positive outlook on the market.

Further, Hyper Casual games mostly monetize through advertising and captured more than half of all gaming app downloads by 2017. Seeing the future in such games, Zynga acquired Gram Games for USD 250 million in 2018, and in the same year, Goldman Sachs also invested USD 200 million in Voodoo.

Moreover, this model is expected to evolve with the development of technologies such as augmented reality and 5G. With the deployment of 5G, coupled with faster download speeds, it is expected by the advertising videos to increase in quality and engagement.

For instance, in April 2019, Hatch, together with Samsung, launched 5G cloud gaming to the United States with the launch of the Hatch for Samsung app. With Samsung’s first flagship 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G, customers were able to play popular games like Hitman GO, Monument Valley, and Arkanoid Rising instantly over streaming.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

The increasing smartphone penetration, rapidly changing consumer preferences, increasing competition, and untapped demographics are major factors driving the gaming companies to invest in the Indian mobile gaming market.?

India is one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets globally, with the number of smartphones expected to double by 2022 nearly. Much of this active user base comes from rural India, where mobile gaming is still gaining popularity.?

Online gaming is also fueling smartphone games’ penetration, with more than 90% of millennials preferring smartphones over gaming PCs and other devices in India. This is motivating many vendors to launch new technologies that enable mobile games to gain a competitive advantage in the country. In July 2019, the Indian Air Force launched a new mobile 3D video game, themed on various aerial combats and missions, including airstrikes.?

According to Google, more than 60% of India’s online gamers are in 18-24 age group. Young users play online games on their smartphones, leading to a surge in gaming apps downloads. The company also estimates that there will be 310 million online gamers in India by 2021, mainly due to ease of access to gaming payment options and the high occurrence of smartphone use.

Due to affordable gaming experience, India is now in the top five markets in the world based on the number of users for online and mobile gaming. According to NASSCOM data estimates, the Indian mobile gaming market will reach 628 million users by 2020. However, this number is expected to increase due to positive impact resulted by coronavirus.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pw9pa

