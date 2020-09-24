GLOBALFOUNDRIES Collaborates with Cadence on Availability of Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK for 22FDX Platform to Enable Advanced Mixed-Signal and mmWave Design

Highlights:

GF and Cadence co-develop a Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK that enables seamless implementation and verification of mixed-signal designs

Powerful combination of Cadence integrated mixed-signal flow with the GF 22FDX platform eases the creation of next-generation 5G mmWave, edge AI, IoT and automotive designs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CDNS #EDA–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration with GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) that resulted in the availability of a Mixed-Signal OpenAccess process design kit (PDK) that supports GF’s 22FDX® platform. To advance the adoption of the 22FDX platform and help customers speed time to market, the PDK ensures that the qualified Cadence® digital, custom and RF design tools seamlessly interoperate with the GF 22FDX platform, simplifying next-generation 5G mmWave, edge artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and automotive application design. The announcement was made at GF’s annual Global Technology Conference (GTC).

The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK for the GF 22FDX platform enables a highly interoperable flow featuring the Cadence digital full flow and the Cadence custom and RF platforms. The digital full flow includes the Innovus™ Implementation System, Genus™ Synthesis Solution, Liberate™ Characterization Suite, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution, Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution, Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Physical Verification System, and Litho Physical Analyzer. The Cadence custom and RF platforms include the Spectre® Simulation Platform including Spectre X and Spectre RF Simulators, Virtuoso® Design Platform, EMX® Planar 3D Simulator, Virtuoso Integrated Physical Verification System and Voltus-Fi Custom Power Integrity Solution. The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK enables the use of the flows, which offer:

Advanced mixed-signal floorplanning capabilities: Enables designers to explore different floorplan alternatives while exchanging floorplan information through the OpenAccess database and to choose the one with the best path to design closure

Ability to implement digital blocks within the Virtuoso environment: Lets designers run automated digital block implementation with the Innovus Implementation System from within the Virtuoso platform with seamless constraints passing through the OpenAccess database

Integrated timing signoff analysis: Offers advanced timing signoff analysis for the mixed-signal SoCs, breaking the limitation of the traditional black-box model, which is a critical element for design convergence

Mixed-signal EM-IR drop analysis: Offers integrated signoff analysis of the power/ground nets in mixed-signal designs for EM-IR effects, enabling the analysis of very large designs containing data implemented in custom and place-and-route environments

Late-stage ECO flexibility: ECOs can be performed on a digital block that is already integrated into the full chip and stored in the OpenAccess database rather than having to repeat costly block implementation and integration

Simpler chip-finishing: Gives designers the option to perform chip-finishing tasks such as DRC-fixing and inserting and editing manufacturing shapes using either the analog or the digital tools because the entire, integrated mixed-signal design is available in the OpenAccess database

“Our latest collaboration with Cadence ensures customers can use the qualified Cadence flow to create high-quality designs on our differentiated 22FDX platform for applications in high-growth markets including 5G mmWave, edge AI, IoT, automotive, satellite communications, and security,” said Richard Trihy, vice president of design enablement at GF. “Through the availability of the Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK, customers have access to an unparalleled level of integration and analysis capabilities that improve designer productivity and result in a more efficient development experience.”

“Cadence and GF worked together to develop a seamless design methodology, thereby giving users a way to implement robust, reliable designs quickly,” said KT Moore, vice president, product management in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With the new Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK, customers can leverage Cadence digital, custom and RF tools and GF’s 22FDX platform to achieve faster design convergence and improved power, performance, and area metrics that enable them to stay in front of the competition.”

The Cadence digital full flow, custom and RF platforms support the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling customers to achieve SoC design excellence. To learn more about Cadence advanced-node solutions, visit www.cadence.com/go/andesigns.

