Globalstar Announces New Ground Station in Argentina

State-of-the art technology extends communication coverage in South America

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) has announced the deployment of a new ground station with second-generation technology in Córdoba, Argentina. The new infrastructure enables voice calls, two-way data communication and internet connection, extending Globalstar’s service throughout South America.

The new station will allow uninterrupted coverage in the territories of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The installation demonstrates Globalstar’s continued investment in infrastructure development in the Latin and South America regions.

“By expanding our coverage, Globalstar has consolidated its presence in Latin and South America, allowing us to continue to offer efficient and reliable satellite solutions to our clients,” commented Juan Porras, General Manager of Globalstar Latin America. “Expanding coverage in the Latin American region is a key step in our global growth strategy,” added Jake Rembert, Vice President of Sales for Globalstar.

The Argentina ground station will work in conjunction with Globalstar’s low earth orbit satellite network, directing satellite signals to Globalstar’s IoT, Duplex and SPOT products. The station will also enable second-generation equipment like the Sat-Fi2, which connects devices with internet connection in locations beyond cellular coverage.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people and allow businesses to streamline operations, providing safety and communication, and enabling mobile assets to be monitored and managed remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

Contacts

USA Public Relations / General Media Inquiries:



Denise Davila



Email: denise.davila@globalstar.com

Phone: +1-985-335-1538