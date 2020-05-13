Glu to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Nick Earl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric R. Ludwig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Mr. Earl and Mr. Ludwig will participate in one-on-one meetings and present at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern time).

on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern time). Mr. Earl and Mr. Ludwig will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Cowen 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Pacific time (1:10 p.m. Eastern time).

Live webcasts, as well as a replays, of the presentation at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference, and the fireside chat at the Cowen 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.glu.com/investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

COVET FASHION, DEER HUNTER, DESIGN HOME, DINER DASH, TAP SPORTS, GLU, GLU MOBILE, and the ‘g’ character logo are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bob Jones / Taylor Krafchik



Ellipsis



IR@glu.com

646-776-0886