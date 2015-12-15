Guardicore Enforces Microsegmentation on the Industry’s Broadest Array of Legacy Platforms

In Addition to Cloud and Containers, New IBM iSeries AS/400 Capabilities Extends Guardicore Centra Leadership in Protecting Critical Legacy Operating Systems with a Modern, Cloud-Native Approach to Microsegmentation

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardicore, the microsegmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market, today announced new capabilities that extends microsegmentation and Zero Trust security to the industry broadest catalog of legacy servers, applications, and operating systems (OS). Customers using Guardicore Centra to protect their hybrid data centers that include legacy servers can now extend Zero Trust policies and granular microsegmentation to IBM iSeries AS/400 servers.

“Protecting legacy infrastructure and IT is one of the biggest challenges CISOs face. As enterprises digitally transform and adopt cloud, IoT, and DevOps, the legacy servers that are the backbone of a company are overlooked and represent a significant risk. These are the platforms that are no longer supported, cannot be patched, but also can’t be removed because they’re still driving revenues,” said Sharon Besser, VP Business Development, Guardicore. “In addition to Cloud and Containers, Guardicore protects more legacy servers than any other microsegmentation vendor in the industry – the addition of IBM iSeries AS/400 servers extends our leadership position. Guardicore Centra gives CISOs an alternative to legacy firewalls to enforce microsegmentation and Zero Trust controls on critical legacy servers and modern environments from the same platform.”

Firewalls Fail to Protect Legacy Infrastructure Against Attacks

Despite the lack of support and inability to regularly patch, legacy systems are still broadly used and relied on for hosting business-critical applications. As data centers become more hybrid with cloud-native solutions, containers, endpoints, and virtual and physical servers, this exposes legacy servers to potentially malicious traffic, increases the attack surface and elevates enterprise risk.

Protecting legacy systems requires segmenting them from points of compromise in the network. The traditional approach to segmentation using legacy firewalls is obsolete, ineffective and costly, requiring a firewall to be placed in front of every legacy system. Enforcing a Zero Trust architecture on legacy infrastructure requires a modern approach to microsegmentation.

“Securing legacy systems requires full visibility of existing legacy assets and the ability to segment them from network traffic. Firewalls are not built to protect legacy systems at the granular level required for Zero Trust control,” said Mario Procopio, founder and managing director, Pro CISO®. “Microsegmentation provides deep visibility to eliminate legacy blind spots and easily deploys across all infrastructure and workloads – including data centers, cloud, modern applications as well as legacy systems – to prevent lateral movement and eliminate legacy security gaps.”

Guardicore Centra is the industry’s only platform to extend microsegmentation and Zero Trust principles to protect IBM iSeries AS/400 – one of the most used legacy servers in the world with more than 100,000 companies across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and other critical industries relying on them. With these new capabilities, Guardicore provides enterprise customer with:

Full Visibility of Legacy Infrastructure : Guardicore Centra provides full visibility of the entirety of infrastructure – including the hidden legacy systems that are unpatched and unsupported.

: Guardicore Centra provides full visibility of the entirety of infrastructure – including the hidden legacy systems that are unpatched and unsupported. Broadest Coverage for Legacy Systems : Guardicore Centra secures more legacy systems than any other microsegmentation platform in the industry – including end of support operating systems Windows Server 2000 through 2008, Windows 7, Windows XP; all Linux distributions; IBM AIX, IBM iSeries AS/400, Oracle Solaris, and HP-UX.

: Guardicore Centra secures more legacy systems than any other microsegmentation platform in the industry – including end of support operating systems Windows Server 2000 through 2008, Windows 7, Windows XP; all Linux distributions; IBM AIX, IBM iSeries AS/400, Oracle Solaris, and HP-UX. Automated Policy Enforcement: Organizations can set microsegmentation policies and security rules in real time using combinations of ‘allow’ and ‘block’ policies across the entire legacy infrastructure, preventing malicious traffic from reaching critical servers.

Guardicore Centra provides the most effective and quickest way to visualize and secure data centers, cloud, or hybrid cloud infrastructure, business applications and legacy servers and OSs. Within minutes, organizations can view their complete infrastructure and deploy microsegmentation policy. Guardicore reduces the attack surface and mitigates malicious intent within east-west traffic.

To learn more about how Guardicore Centra works, visit: https://www.guardicore.com/cloud-security-platform/#section_platform

About Guardicore

Guardicore is the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market. Our software-only approach is decoupled from the physical network, providing a faster alternative to firewalls. Built for the agile enterprise, Guardicore offers greater security and visibility in the cloud, data-center and endpoint. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brian Merrill

fama PR for Guardicore

Guardicore@famapr.com