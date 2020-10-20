HyperX Launches Wireless Cloud II Gaming Headset

HyperX’s Best-Selling, Iconic Gaming Headset Goes Wireless with Refined New Look, 30-Hour Battery Life and Signature HyperX Comfort

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset. Building on the legacy of the wired Cloud II’s design, comfort, performance, and durability, the new wireless Cloud II headset brings a host of new features to its predecessor, which continues to outsell in the market with nearly four million headsets sold since its inception.





“Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II,” said Larry Gonzales, V.P. sales and marketing, HyperX. “The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.”

Designed for immersive in-game audio experiences, Cloud II Wireless features HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound1 and 53mm drivers delivering rich and clear sound for gaming, working from home and schooling from home. This new gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours2 of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range.3

Cloud II Wireless utilizes a durable aluminum frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette, and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. The headset uses large 53mm drivers that are specifically tuned for gaming audio to deliver impressive sound. For added convenience, this wireless headset offers intuitive earcup controls to adjust volume, access mic mute, and activate mic monitoring and 7.1 virtual surround1 sound for improved positional audio.

The headset includes a noise-canceling detachable microphone that reduces background noise and the effects of plosive sounds for improved in-game and video conferencing chat. The flexible design allows users to easily position the microphone to their preference. The headset also features an LED microphone mute status indicator and built-in mic monitoring.

The Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is compatible with PC, PS4™, and Nintendo Switch and is certified by TeamSpeak™ and Discord for seamless chat compatibility. The headset works with HyperX’s NGENUITY software and includes an optional foam microphone pop filter.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset will be available in the U.S. for $149.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop on Nov. 20. For more information on the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud II product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Specifications:

Part Number



HHSC2X-BA-RD/G

Headphone



Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets



Type: Circumaural, Closed back



Frequency response: 15Hz–20kHz



Impedance: 60 Ω



Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz



T.H.D.: ≤ 1%



Weight: 300g



Weight with mic: 309g



Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)

Battery life2



30 hours

Wireless Range3



2.4 GHz



Up to 20 meters

Microphone



Element: Electret condenser microphone



Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling



Frequency response: 50Hz-6.8kHz



Sensitivity: -20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

1Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2 channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.



2Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.



3Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

