HyperX Releases SoloCast USB Microphone

Plug N Play USB Microphone Joins HyperX’s Microphone Family Alongside QuadCast and QuadCast S with RGB Lighting

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of the HyperX SoloCast™ USB microphone for streamers and content creators. SoloCast offers Plug N Play audio recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing. Using a cardioid recording pattern, it provides a clear sound ideal for streamers, casters, students, and working from home professionals.





The SoloCast microphone offers an easy Plug N Play setup. It utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it great for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation.

“We are excited to expand our USB microphone line with the addition of HyperX SoloCast,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “We are always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience and expanding our USB microphone lineup with our new SoloCast brings a different option to streamers and content creators.”

SoloCast’s small size and rotatable stand with adjustable tilt positions gives it the ability to fit in small or tight places, such as under a monitor. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms.1

SoloCast joins the HyperX microphone lineup with the recently launched QuadCast™ S microphone with RGB lighting. Both microphones are compatible with PC, PS4 and Mac® and work on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio and XSplit and are certified by Discord and TeamSpeak™.

Availability

The HyperX SoloCast USB microphone is available for $59.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone global availability, please visit the SoloCast USB microphone product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX SoloCast Specifications:

Part Number HMIS1X-XX-BK/G General Power supply: 5V/100mA (USB) Working current: 47mA USB Specification: USB 2.0 (full speed) Sampling rates: 48kHz, 44.1kHz, 32kHz, 16kHz, 8kHz Bit-depth: 16-bit Compatibility: Windows 7 & above, Mac OS, PS4 Cable length: 2m Weight: •



•



• Microphone: 261g



Microphone stand: 125g



Total with USB cable: 429.9g Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone Directivity pattern: Cardioid Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity: -6dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Noise (RMS): ≤-74dBFS (A-weighted) 1Microphone boom arm not included.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

