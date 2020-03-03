HZO Affirms Commitment to Quality with ISO 9001 Certification at New Global Headquarters

HZO proves it can repeatedly, reliably meet customer expectations and regulatory requirements by becoming ISO certified

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoatingEquipment—HZO, a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments, announced that its headquarters location in Raleigh, NC has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 certification, the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard.

ISO 9001, the international benchmark for defining a quality management system (QMS), is a worldwide standard administered by the International Organization for Standardization – a criterion for excellence currently in use by over one million organizations in the world. HZO’s North Carolina location is its latest ISO certified global site; the others being China facilities, which acquired certification in 2019.

To achieve this certification, a company must follow the requirements set forth in the ISO 9001 standard, such as optimizing the management of resources, efficiently documenting information, expediently planning and determining process interactions, and ensuring continual improvement.

HZO’s dedication to meet industry standards is a testament to the company’s mission to create excellent products and to provide exceptional service to our customers in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, IoT, and medical devices industries. It can be interpreted as an assurance that HZO has robust, clearly defined procedures in place across the enterprise such as operations, production, supply chain management, risk management, and business continuity processes.

“ISO 9001 certification is about business performance, and by achieving this level of certification, we continue to demonstrate our ability to effectively provide the QMS and meet our customer requirements and expectations,” said Andreas Morr, Chief Operating Officer at HZO. “Obtaining ISO 9001 certification positions our company among a very select group of manufacturers.”

To learn more about HZO, visit hzo.com.

About HZO Inc.

HZO is a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company brings together people, processes, capital equipment, and material science, leveraging an extensive patent portfolio to create unique solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Working with some of the largest companies across industries including consumer electronics, IoT, medical device and automotive, HZO delivers a better, more reliable, and more durable water-resistant and waterproof product that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction and drives overall brand value. For additional information on HZO, visit hzo.com.

Contacts

Stephanie Faucher



HZO Inc.



919-443-0374



sfaucher@HZO.com