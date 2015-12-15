ISACA Offers New Certification for Upskilling and Cross-skilling in Emerging Technologies

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerging technologies are essential to digital transformation and business progress—whether it is blockchain used in supply chains and in the financial industry or artificial intelligence in driving efficiency across sectors. IT professionals seeking to boost their skillset in emerging technologies and ensure their knowledge is up to date can now pursue the Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) certification from global IT professional association and learning organization ISACA.

Established IT professionals, students and recent grads alike can set themselves apart with employers and gain foundational knowledge about the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and cloud without having prior experience. Along with the recently launched ISACA credential, the Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA), the CET certification is unique in offering a vendor-agnostic, hybrid learning model. The CET model features both performance-based and knowledge-based learning—including live labs in a virtual environment—and incorporates a stackable series of certificates.

These certificates, which can be achieved at one’s own pace from anywhere, provide both an examination of each technology and a holistic view of the connections among the emerging technologies, allowing IT professionals to upskill and cross-skill in the following domains:

Cloud Fundamentals Certificate

Blockchain Fundamentals Certificate

IoT Fundamentals Certificate

Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals Certificate

“It is important for professionals in IT audit, risk, security, governance and privacy to have an understanding of emerging technologies and how they intersect with their work, as well as impact their organizations at a business level,” says David Samuelson, ISACA CEO. “With the new Certified in Emerging Technology certification, ISACA is pleased to offer our global community the tools to gain this knowledge and skillset and continue to take their careers to new heights.”

The CET certification is a good fit for professionals at different levels and job functions—from students and recent graduates wanting to build their résumés, to those already established in roles in governance, risk and compliance; IT audit; network administration; software development; information security; enterprise architecture and business management who want to learn more about emerging technology and how it applies to their roles and organizations.

“Continual up-skilling is a strong signal of professionalism in all IT fields,” said Caitlin McGaw, Principal, Candor McGaw. “Hiring managers are actively looking for people with emerging technology skills. However, since companies are still ramping up these technologies, many professionals have not yet had the chance to gain that experience. Being able to demonstrate the accomplishment of high-quality training and hands-on work with emerging technology will be a substantial competitive advantage for experienced professionals and recent grads alike.”

The CET certification program offers study guides, self-paced training courses, virtual instructor-led training, additional lab packages and exams for each certificate, available at discounted rates to ISACA members. Custom training packages for up-skilling IT teams are also available. Once all four certificate exams are completed, the CET certification is awarded.

This new certification joins an established set of ISACA credentials that have been part of the professional community’s learning journey for years, including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner Certification (CSX-P), Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) and ITCA certification.

For more information about the CET certification, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/cet. More detail about ISACA’s other credentials can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing, and ISACA publications, audit programs and other resources on emerging tech, including the recently published blockchain framework, are available at www.isaca.org/resources/emerging-technology-resources.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) equipped individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enabled enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization with more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy, and a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation.

