Itron Announces Call for Nominations for Second Annual Innovator Award

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announces a call for nominations for the second annual Itron Innovator Award. The award will recognize an Itron customer for driving excellence in innovation by taking advantage of Itron’s partner enablement programs to deliver value for smart utilities and smart communities. The winner will be announced during Itron Utility Week 2020, a virtual event taking place on Oct. 27-29, 2020.

Nominations must recognize an Itron customer that is successfully implementing a solution developed through our partner ecosystem. The winning solution should demonstrate the use of ecosystem tools and services such as development kits, innovation challenges or consulting. The solution must also be successfully integrated with Itron technology and utilize Itron’s networks or distributed intelligence capabilities, with preference given to solutions that are delivering quantifiable outcomes. Learn more about the winner of the 2019 Innovator Award here.

“Innovation is critical to addressing our industry’s challenges, and Itron’s Developer Program enables visionaries everywhere to build open, interoperable, value-driven solutions that meet consumer demands,” said Todd Thayer, director of partner enablement at Itron. “This award highlights the amazing results that can be achieved from the intersection of customers, partners and the power of innovation.”

Itron’s partner enablement programs provide cities and utilities with the tools to develop cutting-edge industrial IoT solutions. Central to the program, Itron’s vibrant partner ecosystem includes more than 220 smart utility, smart city and strategic business partners from around the world. With Itron’s ecosystem, cities and utilities are taking advantage of Itron’s partner network to deliver best-in-class solutions to address challenges both today and tomorrow.

Submit your nomination today here. Nominations are due on Sept. 21.

