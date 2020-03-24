KORE Announces Next Stage in Evolution of its Vertical Market IoT Strategy

Integration of recent acquisitions helps deliver robust industry solution sets

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KORE, the independent global IoT leader, today unveiled its unprecedented strength and capabilities in new, specialized vertical markets, underscored by the company’s mission to help the world’s most innovative brands deploy, manage, and securely scale IoT solutions. The company brings expertise and IoT integration services to solution provider and enterprise customers serving the following industries: healthcare, life sciences, asset management, fleet management, and manufacturing/industrial IoT.

KORE is leveraging the power of its recent acquisitions to showcase its end-to-end solution capabilities in key verticals. The December acquisition of Integron, for example, allows KORE to bring the industry’s most powerful healthcare IoT solution set to market. Additionally, its acquisition of ASPIDER-NGI, a leading provider of advanced connectivity, core network and embedded SIM (eSIM/eUICC) solutions allows KORE to offer a “single global SKU” to simplify the deployment of IoT devices across vertical markets worldwide, with particular relevance to large scale international and industrial deployments.

“We are entirely cognizant of the role of our solution provider customers. Their knowledge of the industry use case is critical to credibly providing the end solution to their customers,” said KORE President & CEO, Romil Bahl. “However, neither our solution provider customers nor our enterprise customers should be trying to do everything themselves. As IoT use cases mature and accelerate, time-to-market will be increasingly important to how well our customers can compete. We at KORE help tremendously with IoT adoption, scaling, and speed-to-benefits. Today we are saying, more confidently than ever before, that KORE is the quintessential integrator for our customers’ IoT needs.”

KORE’s focus will be to support all of the behind-the-scenes details that go into making an IoT solution a success so that its customers, both solution providers, and enterprises, can focus extensively on the experience of their end-user customers, and maximize the value of the data relative to their respective verticals.

Specifically, KORE is launching the following industry solution areas:

KORE Health : Leveraging the power of the Integron acquisition to deliver robust solutions including managed services such as remote patient monitoring and care enablement that require full compliance with FDA and ISO 9001 and 13485 requirements

: Leveraging the power of the Integron acquisition to deliver robust solutions including managed services such as remote patient monitoring and care enablement that require full compliance with FDA and ISO 9001 and 13485 requirements KORE Life Sciences : Bringing powerful solutions that clinical research organizations and pharmas need to launch and manage Electronic Patient Recording Outcome solutions (ePRO) and Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment solutions (eCOA)

: Bringing powerful solutions that clinical research organizations and pharmas need to launch and manage Electronic Patient Recording Outcome solutions (ePRO) and Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment solutions (eCOA) KORE Assets : Delivering critical asset management solutions, including asset tracking, and condition monitoring, with robust capabilities to monitor temperature, tilt, humidity, shock, and waypoint deviation

: Delivering critical asset management solutions, including asset tracking, and condition monitoring, with robust capabilities to monitor temperature, tilt, humidity, shock, and waypoint deviation KORE Fleet : Leveraging the power of in-vehicle video analytics, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) functionality, and location-based services to deliver deep insights to fleet managers

: Leveraging the power of in-vehicle video analytics, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) functionality, and location-based services to deliver deep insights to fleet managers KORE Industrial: Incorporating solutions that improve uptime, automate field service activities, manage inventory, and build predictive models; deploying a “global SKU” eSIM or eUICC solution for all manufacturers who are deploying connected products globally

“Our strategic acquisitions continue to bear fruit, and as a result, KORE is now uniquely positioned to deliver secure solutions that enable these industry use cases and markets,” continued Bahl. “This level of focus, however, is only possible with the strength of KORE’s underlying technology and the KORE One platform which help our customers simplify complexity, accelerate deployments and maximize ROI.”

To learn more about how KORE is helping companies around the world launch, manage and scale their IoT deployments, visit www.korewireless.com.

About KORE



KORE Wireless Group (“KORE”) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes.

Contacts

Alisa Moloney



amoloney@korewireless.com

678.367.0658

Justine Schneider



jschneider@calysto.com

201.921.9428