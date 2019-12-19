KORE Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KORE, the leading IoT Solutions Enabler, delivers transformative IoT business performance to over 6,000 customers globally. Today, KORE announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide* by Gartner, Inc. KORE is the only Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in the Leaders quadrant. The full report is available as a complimentary download here.

“Since our inception more than 15 years ago, KORE has tirelessly pursued leadership in the growing IoT market, where we help our customers deploy, manage, and scale their IoT applications and use cases. Our portfolio of IoT enablement services encompass connectivity, solutions, and analytics. Today we celebrate the acknowledgement by Gartner analysts. We believe it highlights our exciting growth strategy and market positioning. As the only global independent MVNO in the Leaders quadrant, we are committed to our dual mission of providing connectivity out of the box for the lifetime of each device, and further simplifying the complexities of IoT so that our customers maximize the ROI from their IoT efforts,” said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. “Through our ongoing investments in new technologies, our deep IoT knowledge, and our unique ability to accelerate business outcomes, KORE has set a new bar of excellence in IoT. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2020. Stay tuned for an exciting year ahead!”

KORE gained significant momentum in October when it introduced the KORE One IoT platform and the first two services built on KORE One: SecurityPro and ConnectivityPro. KORE One is a robust API-based, open-architecture, modular IoT platform that provides a new approach to IoT solution development. The platform is designed to provide organizations with the best-in-class infrastructure they need to host existing IoT applications and services, as well as facilitate the quick and efficient introduction of new applications. SecurityPro is a network diagnostic and troubleshooting tool for monitoring and securing IoT connections on a device level. ConnectivityPro is an industry-leading platform for managing network connectivity from multiple carriers and satellite providers.

To learn how KORE helps improve IoT operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT, visit www.korewireless.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Jonathan Davenport, 12 December 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KORE



KORE Wireless Group (“KORE”) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes.

